Genesis Electrified G80 Now Available in Four More U.S. States, Pricing Starts at $79,825

The closest competitor to the Mercedes-Benz EQE, the Genesis Electrified G80 is slightly more expensive than its German rival because it comes in a single well-equipped configuration. The U.S. model kicks off at $79,825 sans destination charge and the federal tax credit for going fully electric.
Now available in twelve U.S. states with the addition of Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Virginia, the Electrified G80 comes with a rather interesting perk. More specifically, customers are presented with three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions at EA locations. The brand’s goal is to achieve a fully electrified lineup by 2030.
Extremely similar to the combustion-engined G80 from the standpoint of exterior and interior design, the all-electric sibling is dominated by the brand’s crest grille. Flanked by quad headlights, said grille integrates the charging port on the driver side. 19-inch wheels are standard, and the rear bumper design is unique to this variant because of its electric powertrain.
Exclusively offered in dual-motor configuration, the Electrified G80 is equipped with eco-friendly leather and fabric. Genesis added Matira Blue to the exterior color palette for 2023, along with a new interior theme that combines Dark Lagoon Green and Glacier White. The brand’s Highway Driving Assist suite of safety and driver-assist features comes standard.
Rated at 365 horsepower compared to 300 on the nose for the combustion-engined G80, the Electrified G80 is rocking an 87.2-kWh battery that can be rapid charged from 10 to 80 percent in 22 minutes at 350 kW. If driven like the EPA expects you to drive an electric vehicle, the most you can expect from the Electrified G80 is 282 miles (454 kilometers) in one go.
“We are pleased to offer our growing lineup of electric models to an expanded audience of American consumers,” said chief operating officer Claudia Marquez. “Customers have been waiting patiently to get into a new Electrified G80 executive sedan. We are delighted to expand the availability of this model today in four more states.” Prior to today’s announcement, the e-sedan was available at retailers in New Jersey, New York, Washington, Connecticut, Utah, Arizona, California, as well as Nevada.
Extremely similar to the combustion-engined G80 from the standpoint of exterior and interior design, the all-electric sibling is dominated by the brand’s crest grille. Flanked by quad headlights, said grille integrates the charging port on the driver side. 19-inch wheels are standard, and the rear bumper design is unique to this variant because of its electric powertrain.
Exclusively offered in dual-motor configuration, the Electrified G80 is equipped with eco-friendly leather and fabric. Genesis added Matira Blue to the exterior color palette for 2023, along with a new interior theme that combines Dark Lagoon Green and Glacier White. The brand’s Highway Driving Assist suite of safety and driver-assist features comes standard.
Rated at 365 horsepower compared to 300 on the nose for the combustion-engined G80, the Electrified G80 is rocking an 87.2-kWh battery that can be rapid charged from 10 to 80 percent in 22 minutes at 350 kW. If driven like the EPA expects you to drive an electric vehicle, the most you can expect from the Electrified G80 is 282 miles (454 kilometers) in one go.
“We are pleased to offer our growing lineup of electric models to an expanded audience of American consumers,” said chief operating officer Claudia Marquez. “Customers have been waiting patiently to get into a new Electrified G80 executive sedan. We are delighted to expand the availability of this model today in four more states.” Prior to today’s announcement, the e-sedan was available at retailers in New Jersey, New York, Washington, Connecticut, Utah, Arizona, California, as well as Nevada.