2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan Priced Between $74,900 and $91,500 in the U.S.

Excluding the $1,150 destination freight charge, the E-Class of electric vehicles is priced at $74,900 in the United States. The entry-level grade is the rear-driven EQE 350+ Premium, which can be upgraded to the $77,000 Exclusive or $80,500 Pinnacle. Dual-motor all-wheel drive is available for $3,000 extra in the form of the EQE 350 4MATIC.
The crème de la crème, at least until the AMG variants roll out in the United States of America, comes in the guise of the EQE 500 4MATIC. Depending on specification, prospective customers are charged $85,900, $88,000, or $91,500 sans the $1,150 destination charge mentioned earlier.
What are you getting for your hard-earned cash? For starters, the all-electric sibling of the E-Class is rocking 64-color ambient light, MBUX EQ Navigation Services that include Navigation with Electric Intelligence, Parking Package with Surround View System and PARKTRONIC, heated front seats, MB-Tex upholstery, a power tilt-and-sliding panoramic roof, a trick audio system from Burmester, and the Keyless-Go Comfort Package.
The EQE 500 4MATIC levels up to rear-axle steering and leather upholstery. Stepping up to the Exclusive trim level, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer sweetens the deal with MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation, Active Ambient Light, and the Driver Assistance Package. As for the Pinnacle trim level, prospective customers are treated to four-zone climate control, the DIGITAL LIGHT Package, 100W USB-C Package, a head-up display, Energizing Comfort, and the so-called Air Balance Package.
As per EPA testing, the 2023 model year Mercedes-Benz EQE achieves up to 305 miles (that’s 491 kilometers) of driving range in one go. This rating is for the EQE 350+. Ratings for the dual-motor variant and the 500 aren’t currently listed on the Environmental Protection Agency’s website.
Taking its mojo from a 90.6-kWh battery, the EQE 350+ cranks out 288 horsepower and 391 pound-foot (530 Nm) of torque. The EQE 350 4MATIC maintains the 288-hp net rating but improves to 564 pound-foot (765 Nm) of torque. As for the EQE 500 4MATIC, the German automaker quotes 402 horsepower and a rather impressive 633 pound-foot (858 Nm).
