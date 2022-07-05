Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 Launched With Supercar Performance Wrapped in a Comfy Package

Mercedes-AMG has started accepting orders for the EQE 53 in Germany and other European markets. A zero-emission super sedan built on the EVA2 platform, it promises neck-snapping performance, without cutting back on the comfort, technology, and safety features.
Pricing in its local market starts at €109,777.50 (equaling to $114,521), and it gets standard 20-inch light alloy wheels with a five-twin-spoke design, air suspension with adjustable damping, and rear-wheel steering. Leather upholstery stitched together with red string, performance steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather, aluminum paddle shifters to set the different recuperation levels, ambient lighting, AMG seats, and Sound Experience are also standard.
Besides these, interested parties can always spend more money on the multitude of options available. For one, the Spectral Blue Metallic paint finish is €1,071 ($1,117), and the Manufaktur Graphite Gray Magno costs €3,332 ($3,476). The 21-inch wheels with Y-spoke pattern will set them back €1,071 ($1,117), and for the multi-spoke 21-inch set, they are looking at €2,023 ($2,110). The AMG Night Package is a €666.40 ($695) affair, adding black beltline and window surrounds, high gloss black side mirror caps, additional black chrome accents, and tinted thermal insulation windows behind the B pillars.
Think you’re done with the options? Well, you may want to take a seat for it, as you also have the Burmester audio on the list (€868.70/$906), AMG Nappa leather upholstery (€2,701.30/$2,818), MBUX Hyperscreen (€8,568/$8,938), AMG Track Pace (€297.50/$310), carbon ceramic brakes that can only be fitted in combination with the 21-inch wheels (€4,998/$5,214), and AMG Dynamic Plus Package (€4,760/$4,966). The latter brings the AMG Sound Experience Performance, Race Start with Boost mode, increased output and torque, and top speed lifted to 240 kph (149 mph).
Speaking of the performance, the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds from a standstill. With the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, the front and rear electric motors, which work together to create an electric all-wheel drive system, develop a combined 687 ps (677 hp / 505 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. The car has a WLTP-rated range of 459-526 km (285-327 miles).
