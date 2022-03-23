Mercedes EQE Uses TopCar Body Kit as Iron Man Suit, Looks Straight Outta Cyberpunk 2077

I asked a Tesla owner recently what he thinks of the Mercedes EQE and EQS duo, and he threw the term “ugliest” at me, with regards to how the Merc EVs look. I nodded in agreement, because good angles for the carmaker’s EQ-branded vehicles are very few and far between.
Between the two, it’s a little hard to pick favorites when it comes to styling. It’s not like either one looks great. The EQE’s size isn’t doing it any favors though. The clamshell design looks a little better when stretched out, like on the EQS.
That being said, the fact that the EQE looks as futuristic as it does, quirkiness aside, means that you can easily improve its appearance by using a custom body kit, which is exactly what we see here, courtesy of the ildar_project Instagram page.
The artist took it upon himself to digitally fit a white Mercedes EQE with a custom TopCar Design body kit, consisting of wider fenders, side skirts, a chunky rear diffuser and a more dynamic looking trunk lid spoiler. Mostly everything appears to be exposed carbon fiber, at least that’s the intended visual.
Other highlights include the ultra large custom wheels, tinted windows, black accents (door handles, mirrors, badge) and a lower ride height.
Add everything together and you end up with an even more futuristic-looking EV. In fact, it looks straight out of some dystopian future. If you’ve played Cyberpunk 2077, then surely, you’ll understand what I mean. This EQE looks just like the type of car that ‘V’ would drive around Night City while completing his/her missions and side quests.
As for real life, the sportiest looking EQE money can buy is the AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+ variant, which can get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in about 3.3 seconds thanks to a peak output of 677 hp (687 ps) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque.
