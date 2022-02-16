Mercedes-AMG Expands Performance EV Roster, EQE 43 and 53 Are Not for Everyone

Just in case the flagship Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 costs too many arms and legs for your sustainable bank account, there is a potentially more affordable option looming on the horizon. That would be AMG's new EQE.
There is a major caveat, though. Two different versions will be offered by the Affalterbach-based high-performance automaker to expand its product portfolio with even more battery-electric models. The base option comes in the form of the new EQE 43 4MATIC. Meanwhile, the flagship is, of course, the EQE 53 4MATIC+.
But only the latter will also become available across the Atlantic, in the United States. There, it is simply dubbed Mercedes-AMG EQE, though it has all the technical characteristics identical to its European EQE 53 sibling. Including the choice of pushing the powertrain up to 505 kW/687 ps/677 hp via the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package.
Under normal circumstances, the top EQE develops 460 kW/626 ps/617 hp. As well as 950 Nm/701 lb-ft. Pushing the limits will yield some mountain-moving 1,000 Nm/738 lb-ft. Also, the audacity to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in a mere 3.2 seconds at more than 70% SoC (state of charge). For Old Continent folks, the figure is 3.3 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph). Not too shabby at all, right?
Top speed is also gunning for ICE-like glory, given the 220 and 240 kph limits (137 or 149 mph). Now, all that feisty action would naturally drain the battery pack quite fast. No worries, though, as there are enough electrons stored in the new-generation pack that has a usable content of 90.6 kWh. Which should be enough for a range of 444 to 518 km (276/322 miles), according to WLTP.
Recharging is also a boon, at 11/22 kW with the standard or optional onboard chargers. Meanwhile, DC fast charging can go up to 170 kW. By the way, the EQE 43 (350 kW/476 ps/469 hp) gets lower performance ratings everywhere, save for one area. Its preliminary range figures are 462 to 533 km (287/331 miles).
