Mercedes Puts a Price Tag on the EQE 350+ and AMG EQE 43 4Matic Electric Sedans

Subsequent to its unveiling last fall, the Mercedes EQE is now up for grabs in its home market of Germany, in two flavors: the EQE 350+ and AMG EQE 43 4Matic.
The lesser model has a recommended retail price of €70,626.50 including tax, or $77,289 at the current exchange rates, and the zero-emission sedan boasts “all the essential functions of the EQS,” according to the auto firm, albeit in a slightly smaller package.
Bathed in ambient lighting, and equipped with the new screen layout, the cabin of the EQE 350+ is available with leather upholstery as an option. The AMG Line Interior and Exterior Packs can be ordered at an extra cost too, and things such as the rear axle steering, Digital Light headlamp technology, Advanced, Advanced Plus, Premium, and Premium Plus packages, are optional as well.
Sporting dedicated chassis setup, beefier brakes, and tweaked looks inside and out, together with additional gear, the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4Matic can be ordered from €103,827.50 (equal to $113,622). Unlike the lesser variant, this one gets the rear axle steering and advanced headlights as standard. Depending on the scenario, drivers can change the profile at the push of a button via the AMG Dynamic Select. Maximum power is delivered in the Sport+ mode.
Other highlights of the better-equipped model include the AMG Night Package, with black and black chrome elements, carbon fiber trim, red brake calipers, and so on. Those looking to boost the appeal of their AMG EQE 43 4Matic can order the AMG ceramic high-performance composite brakes as an option and equip theirs with 20- and 21-inch light-alloy wheels, aerodynamically optimized, and signed by AMG. The MBUX Hyperscreen, with its large curved unit that extends from pillar to pillar, is available as an option in this version of the electric sedan.
