2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Is the E-Class of Electric Vehicles

Following the EQS full-size luxobarge, Merc has revealed the second electric vehicle developed from the ground up with electrification in mind. EQE is how the Stuttgart-based automaker calls this fellow, and the nameplate is a direct reference to the combustion-engined E-Class. 11 photos



The cab-forward exterior design with Sensual Purity influences from the EQS renders the all-new EQE sporty and elegant from pretty much every angle you admire it. Short overhangs add to the visual drama, along with the rear spoiler, pronounced rear haunches, and flush 19- to 21-inch alloys.



With a wheelbase of 3,120 millimeters (122.83 inches), the EQE isn’t as roomy for the rear passengers as the EQS flagship. Be that as it may, it’s obviously longer than the 2,939 millimeters (115.7 inches) of the E-Class. Trunk capacity is rated at 430 liters (15.1 cubic feet), and the most you can squeeze out in terms of driving range is 660 kilometers (410 miles; WLTP ).



This estimate applies to the EQE 350, which packs a 90- kWh battery pack. Later on, the AMG division intends to launch a performance variant with “around 500 kW” according to the attached press release. That’s 680 PS or 671 brake horsepower, which should help differentiate the Mercedes-AMG EQE from the HP .



Sculpted in the wind tunnel with an emphasis on aerodynamic efficiency, the EQE 350 boasts a drag coefficient of 0.20 just like the EQS 450+. The base variant takes its mojo from a 215- kilowatt electric motor that drives the rear wheels with 288 horsepower (292 PS) and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm) of torque. Offered with two rear-axle steering options, the EQE 350 will sweeten the deal with a front-mounted motor at some point in the near future. Revealed one day before the start of the IAA 2021 Munich Motor Show, the mid-size model will reach Mercedes-Benz dealerships sometime in mid-2022. Production will be handled by the Beijing assembly plant for the Chinese market and the Bremen complex in Germany for every other market.The cab-forward exterior design with Sensual Purity influences from the EQS renders the all-new EQE sporty and elegant from pretty much every angle you admire it. Short overhangs add to the visual drama, along with the rear spoiler, pronounced rear haunches, and flush 19- to 21-inch alloys.With a wheelbase of 3,120 millimeters (122.83 inches), the EQE isn’t as roomy for the rear passengers as the EQS flagship. Be that as it may, it’s obviously longer than the 2,939 millimeters (115.7 inches) of the E-Class. Trunk capacity is rated at 430 liters (15.1 cubic feet), and the most you can squeeze out in terms of driving range is 660 kilometers (410 miles;).This estimate applies to the EQE 350, which packs a 90-battery pack. Later on, thedivision intends to launch a performance variant with “around 500 kW” according to the attached press release. That’s 680 PS or 671 brake horsepower, which should help differentiate the Mercedes-AMG EQE from the Mercedes-AMG EQS that was revealed today. As a brief refresher, the first-ever AMG electric vehicle offers up to 761 PS or 751Sculpted in the wind tunnel with an emphasis on aerodynamic efficiency, the EQE 350 boasts a drag coefficient of 0.20 just like the EQS 450+. The base variant takes its mojo from a 215-electric motor that drives the rear wheels with 288 horsepower (292 PS) and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm) of torque. Offered with two rear-axle steering options, the EQE 350 will sweeten the deal with a front-mounted motor at some point in the near future.

