Ferrari Roma by Mansory Looks Like an Italian Bond Car, Packs a Monster 700 HP

There’s something quite fetching about the Ferrari Roma. In fact, the Italian carmaker has always made highly impressive entry-level supercars and that’s exactly what the Roma and the Portofino are. They are also considerably cheaper to purchase than any other 2022 model currently on sale.
The Roma’s design language was inspired by La Nuova Dolce Vita, which is Italian for “Pleasurable Way of Life.” This theme used to be very popular in Rome back in the 1950s and 60s, and it helps the Roma stand out even among its own kind – it’s a significant styling departure from all other modern-day Ferrari road cars.
That being said, I hope you weren’t too in love with the Roma’s styling because luxury tuner Mansory just went back to the drawing board with this sporty yet very classy hardtop coupe.
In fact, they’re offering a “complete conversion” for the Roma, consisting of several carbon fiber parts (hood, mirror housings, front fender strip, trunk logo panel, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, side skirts, emblems), a new set of wheels (21-inches front, 22-inches rear), plus a lower ride height for a more planted aesthetic.
Inside, the Mansory Ferrari Roma comes with an individualized cabin, featuring exclusive leather (customer’s choice), various carbon fiber accents like the side sills, as well as the tuner's logo smack dab in the middle of the steering wheel, replacing the Ferrari logo. Not sure how we feel about that, but again, the buyer can certainly choose the mods they want.
As for performance, Mansory increased the output of the Roma’s 3.9-liter twin turbocharged V8 engine from 612 hp (620 ps) and 561 lb-ft (761 Nm) of torque, all the way to 700 hp (710 ps) and 638 lb-ft (865 Nm) of torque.
Flat out, you’ll be doing 206 mph (332 kph) when legally possible. As for the car’s ability to rocket from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph), it now takes just 3.1 seconds (0.3 seconds quicker than stock).
