Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Beach Day Includes Their Chevrolet K5 Blazer

Travis Barker is out of the hospital and back home. This means he’s free to resume his life and do the things he loves, which includes a ride with Kourtney Kardashian and her children in their Chevrolet K5 Blazer.
Travis Barker had quite a scare a week ago when he was rushed to the hospital. The Blink-182 drummer revealed it was due to a “life-threatening pancreatitis.” But now it looks like he’s feeling better and he’s out of the hospital and ready to resume his life.
Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of short videos on her Instagram Stories on June 4, showing their day out in the sun, as they took out their Chevrolet K5 Blazer. They were joined by Kourtney’s children, her 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, and her 7-year-old son, Reign, and went to enjoy a beach day. The 43-year-old reality TV star sat in the passenger seat, with the 46-year-old drummer behind the wheel, and her children in the back.
Travis and Kourtney took delivery of the orange vintage truck in mid-June. The upgrades on the vehicle come from Dan Hogan of Hogie Shines, a car restorer who specializes in K5-K10 Blazers. Hogan introduced Travis’ truck in mid-April, after the recently purchased vehicle returned to the service for more upgrades. “Holley Performance fuel injection, factory style (TIG-welded roll bar) and some Bluetooth tunes” were among them. While the Chevy was in the shop, they also added a new radiator and a fresh coat of (orange) paint.
The two had just a few short days to enjoy the truck before Travis’ hospital scare, but now that he’s doing well, they are taking advantage of every opportunity to do it. Shortly before their drive to the beach, Travis shared an Instagram Story that showed a massive orange bouquet of flowers from Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble with a “get well soon” card, as you can see attached below.
