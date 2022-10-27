Kim Kardashian Wears Lace Dress for Birthday Dinner, Her Maybach Was Also on Point

There are a lot of classy rides in Kim Kardashian’s matching garage, but it looks like she has a soft spot for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Besides the fact that she called it her “baby” on several occasions, it’s also her ride for official events and, why not, for her birthday dinner.
Kim Kardashian just turned 42 years old, and she had a lot of fun activities planned for the day. She showed off her birthday ride in a new post shared on her Insta account on October 26, captioned: “Happy birthday to me.” She wore a bold, see-through lace dress, just in theme with the upcoming Halloween for her birthday dinner with her family, accessorizing it with her custom Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
The luxury sedan is one of her go-to cars whenever she’s out at official events, premieres, and whatnot, so it was surely fitting for a birthday dinner.
Similar to the rest of her fleet, mansion, and jet, the gorgeous car comes with the same “Ghost Gray” exterior paint job, courtesy of her longtime collaboration with Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group.
She also addressed in a previous post that she “will remember this birthday forever,” as it included a lot of fun things. She added that “all was so, so special.”
First, there was an intimate dinner with her big family, then a surprise trip to Las Vegas in Kylie Jenner’s jet, a Bombardier Global 7500. Unfortunately, that one didn’t succeed, as the plane tried landing twice, but couldn’t do it because of the high winds. There, the party crew was supposed to go to a fancy restaurant for dinner and then attend Usher’s concert, but eventually made a U-turn back to Los Angeles, California.
Worry not, because the party went on and it included more drinks and even a stop for burgers at an In-N-Out. And Kim seems to have partied hard.
