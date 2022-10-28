Mercedes Diehard Minivan Refuses to Die, Launches With Revised Looks and New Gear for 2023

The facelifted Mercedes-AMG A 35 and A 45 models aren’t the only ones to have just launched in the United Kingdom, as they are joined by the regular versions of the A-Class and the B-Class minivan.
Offered with a choice of two engines, the B 200, and B 200 d, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class has a starting price of £35,100 ($40,678) OTR.
Choosing the gasoline-powered model will get you a 1.3-liter turbo, with 163 ps (161 hp / 120 kW) and 270 Nm (199 lb-ft) of torque, which enables the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 8.4 seconds, and a 223 kph (139 mph) top speed. The 2.0-liter diesel makes 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft), and with this engine, the people carrier needs 8.5 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) and maxes out at 219 kph (136 mph).
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class kicks off at £31,880 ($36,946) OTR and currently comes in the A 180, A 200, and A 200 d configurations, with the plug-in hybrid joining them later this year.
The two gasoline models use the same 1.3-liter turbo, making 136 ps (134 hp / 100 kW) and 230 Nm (170 lb-ft), and 163 ps (161 hp / 120 kW) and 270 Nm (199 lb-ft) respectively. The first one needs 9.2 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph), and has a 215 kph (134 mph) top speed, and the latter is 1 second quicker, and can keep pushing up to 225 kph (140 mph). The diesel has identical specs to the B 200 d, enabling the 0-100 kph in 8.3 seconds and a 220 kph (137 mph) top speed.
Offered with either a seven-speed or an eight-speed DCT, depending on the engine of choice, the 2023 A-Class and B-Class feature the latest-gen MBUX infotainment system, virtual assistant, fingerprint scanner, smartphone integration, and USB-C socket. The Premium Plus variants get the head-up display, MBUX interior assistant, and 360-degree camera system. Ambient lighting is now standard across the range, and the B-Class sports a new Star Pattern trim available at an extra cost.
