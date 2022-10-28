2023 Genesis GV60 Earns the Top Safety Pick+ Award from the IIHS

Revealed with much pomp and circumstance in August 2021, the 2023 model year Genesis GV60 is the smallest crossover from the luxury-oriented marque controlled by the Hyundai Motor Company. Twinned with the Ioniq 5 and the swoopier EV6 from Kia, the all-electric utility vehicle also happens to be an extremely safe car. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has awarded it with the Top Safety Pick+ accolade, which is the nonprofit organization’s highest rating for safety performance.
To qualify for Top Safety Pick, a vehicle must earn good ratings in all six crashworthiness evaluations. These are the head restraint, roof strength, driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, and original side tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also demands an available front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in two evaluations: vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention and the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian test.
To qualify for the Top Safety Pick+ earned by the GV60, the nonprofit organization requires the vehicle to feature acceptable or good headlights across the board, as in for every trim level on sale in the U.S. of A. The IIHS notes that good-rated projector headlights are standard, hence the TSP+ rather than the lower-tier award mentioned earlier. Still, the ease of use of the child seat anchors isn’t up there with the best the industry has to offer.
The lower anchors are located too deep in the seat for both of the rear outboard seats, thus explaining the acceptable rather than good rating. Even though it was rated good in the driver-side small overlap front evaluation, the institute notes a small intrusion that may harm the driver’s leg or foot.
Given that it’s a compact luxury crossover instead of a full-size behemoth such as the Ford Expedition Max, the GV60 is undeniably safe for its footprint. Currently priced at $59,290 excluding freight and the federal tax credit for EVs, the GV60 comes with a dual-motor setup and 248 miles (nearly 400 kilometers) of range as standard. The Performance trim level spices things up to 429 horsepower instead of the base trim’s 314 ponies.
The Genesis GV60, a new electric small SUV, earns a 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from IIHS.— IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) October 27, 2022
Full safety ratings: https://t.co/iOR2JEU9DU pic.twitter.com/Wf51IL9Mu5