2023 Genesis GV60 Earns the Top Safety Pick+ Award from the IIHS

Revealed with much pomp and circumstance in August 2021, the 2023 model year Genesis GV60 is the smallest crossover from the luxury-oriented marque controlled by the Hyundai Motor Company. Twinned with the Ioniq 5 and the swoopier EV6 from Kia, the all-electric utility vehicle also happens to be an extremely safe car. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has awarded it with the Top Safety Pick+ accolade, which is the nonprofit organization’s highest rating for safety performance.

14 photos