Genesis G80 Sport Line Arrives With Unique Features and Competitive Pricing

The Genesis G80 lineup has been expanded overseas with the introduction of the new Sport Line. The special model has unique upgrades inside and out, and it is currently on sale in Europe.
Some of the things that set it apart compared to the rest of the family include the dark gloss chrome applied to the grille, front bumper, window surrounds, and door sill panels. Black headlamp surrounds are part of the makeover, together with the exhaust tips integrated into the new rear bumper.
As an option, customers can get the front brake calipers in red, contrasting the 19- or 20-inch wheels available in a dark or light finish, respectively. These have two specific patterns, named the Diamond Cutting Design and Dark Sputtering Design. Last but not least, the new Genesis G80 Sport Line is offered in Cavendish Red, an exterior color that is reserved for this model.
Decorative stitching on the exclusive three-spoke sports steering wheel can be seen inside, next to the aluminum sports pedals, Real Carbon Fiber, and Hybrid Metal Weave inserts. The seats were wrapped in leather with diamond quilting and contrasting piping. On top of these, the executive sedan can be had with a wireless charging pad if ordered with the Executive Package. The augmented reality navigation system with Dynamic Wall tech is offered as standard, and the Comfort Seat Package is an option.
Powering the new G80 Sport Line is the turbocharged 2.5-liter gasoline engine, making 304 ps (300 hp / 224 kW). It is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers the thrust to the rear wheels or to the optional all-wheel drive system. UK pricing for the model kicks off at £49,450 (equal to $56,274) for the RWD variant, and getting it with all-wheel drive means paying a minimum of £51,825 ($58,976) OTR.
As an option, customers can get the front brake calipers in red, contrasting the 19- or 20-inch wheels available in a dark or light finish, respectively. These have two specific patterns, named the Diamond Cutting Design and Dark Sputtering Design. Last but not least, the new Genesis G80 Sport Line is offered in Cavendish Red, an exterior color that is reserved for this model.
Decorative stitching on the exclusive three-spoke sports steering wheel can be seen inside, next to the aluminum sports pedals, Real Carbon Fiber, and Hybrid Metal Weave inserts. The seats were wrapped in leather with diamond quilting and contrasting piping. On top of these, the executive sedan can be had with a wireless charging pad if ordered with the Executive Package. The augmented reality navigation system with Dynamic Wall tech is offered as standard, and the Comfort Seat Package is an option.
Powering the new G80 Sport Line is the turbocharged 2.5-liter gasoline engine, making 304 ps (300 hp / 224 kW). It is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers the thrust to the rear wheels or to the optional all-wheel drive system. UK pricing for the model kicks off at £49,450 (equal to $56,274) for the RWD variant, and getting it with all-wheel drive means paying a minimum of £51,825 ($58,976) OTR.