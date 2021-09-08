2022 Genesis G80 Pricing Revealed, It Got Closer to $50k

Genesis has modified the starting price of the G80 for the 2022 model year. Just like the previous version, the G80 starts with a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine as the entry-level, and it comes with rear-wheel drive. An all-wheel-drive system is also offered, and the V6 engine will only be available with it.
The 2022 Genesis G80 will start at an MSRP of $48,000, which is $300 more than the previous variant of the same model in its base trim. Those interested in an all-wheel-drive version of the G80 will have an MSRP of $51,150 in front of them.
The base model does not have a dedicated trim designation, but higher trim levels are named Advanced or Prestige, the latter being the most expensive for the 2.5-liter version of the 2022 Genesis G80.
The V6 engine, which is a 3.5-liter unit, will start at $63,450 in the Sport trim. It can be had in Sport Prestige trim as well, where it has an MSRP of $69,750 with all-season tires or $70,250 with summer tires.
The Sport trim brings several dedicated performance upgrades, as well as a Sport+ driving mode that is exclusive to this version, where the car features an even better throttle response along with quicker gear shifts. Regardless of the version customers choose, they will get an eight-speed automatic transmission with their 2022 Genesis G80, as that is the only available unit in the range.
Introduced in 2021 after a short break, the Sport trim of the G80 involves rear-wheel steering (but not for all models), as well as red or black brake calipers, model-specific 20-inch wheels, dark chrome ornaments for the window trim pieces (like BMW's shadow line), black headlight surrounds, and with minor changes to the front and rear bumpers.
Genesis offers the G80 in standard with a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, which is generous, along with a broad array of driver assistance technologies and systems. Other changes to the interior include a three-spoke steering wheel, seat quilting options, and three available interior decorating elements, such as real carbon fiber or aluminum.
All prices mentioned above do not include the $1,025 destination fee, and they are subject to change. Each dealer may set a different sales price, so be sure to be informed before signing up to make a purchase, whatever vehicle you may choose.
