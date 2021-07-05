2021 Genesis G80 Sport Debuts With Enhanced Looks, Rear Wheel Steering

5 Here Is What the 2021 Genesis G80 Interior Has to Offer

Having launched in Europe , Genesis is now getting ready to expand its G80 model lineup with a new variant, dubbed the G80 Sport. 6 photos



Available in a bespoke color called the Cavendish Red, whose name is inspired by a cliffside on the north coast of Prince Edward Island in Canada, it sets itself apart from the base models by featuring things such as the dark glossy chrome grille, 3D wing-shaped front bumper, and black headlamp bezels.



The profile gets more glossy chrome accents, applied to the moldings, exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels, with a G-Matrix pattern and dark look, and black or red brake calipers.



New quilted seating designs, with diamond or V pattern styling, will also be available for the cockpit, and customers will have to choose between three exclusive interior color options, like the Black Monotone with Gray or Red stitching or Sevilla Red.



