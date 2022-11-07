2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Debuts in North America, Will Be Built at Alabama

Genesis is about to spruce up its lineup stateside with the introduction of the Electrified GV70. The zero-emission crossover has already celebrated its debut during a media event held in Los Angeles and will head to the L.A. Auto Show from November 18 to 27 to greet visitors.
Subsequent to its local public debut set for a little over a week from today, the Electrified GV70 will enter production at the Montgomery facility, in Alabama, in December. As a result, it will be the first-ever Genesis vehicle to be built in the United States and the first time a brand’s model will be assembled outside South Korea.
“The North American debut of the Electrified GV70 and its assembly in Montgomery, Alabama, represent a significant milestone for Genesis,” said the brand’s COO for North America, Claudia Marquez. “We are pleased for everyone to experience the Electrified GV70 in person at this year’s L.A. Auto Show,” the exec added.
Pricing and full specifications for our market have yet to be announced, but Hyundai’s premium car brand has already listed it on the official website, stating that it has a dual-motor setup, with all-wheel drive, and a combined 429 hp (435 ps / 320 kW), and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) on tap. The two motors are juiced up by a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
Some of the standard on-board gear comprises the 8-inch TFT display, 14.5-inch infotainment system, ambient lighting, automatic air conditioning, solar glass all around, wireless charging pad, digital key, heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, fingerprint authentication, leather upholstery, heating and ventilation for the front seats, which also have power adjustment, heated second-row, and more.
The Electrified GV70 sits on 19-inch wheels, shod in 235/55 Michelin tires, and gets LED headlamps and taillamps. Customers will also be able to choose between a variety of optional extras, all of which will be detailed in due course.
