2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Debuts in North America, Will Be Built at Alabama

More on this:

1 Electrified GV70 Has Performance AWD Powertrain and Big Price Tag for Australia

2 Genesis Electrified GV70 Launched in the UK, Pricing Starts at £64,405

3 Genesis Electrified GV70 Launches in a Single Trim Level With 283-Mile Range

4 Genesis Electrified GV70 Gets Shown at Goodwood, Ticks the European Premiere Box

5 2022 Genesis Electrified GV70 Debuts As New EV With 310-Mile Range, 800V Tech