2022 Genesis Electrified GV70 Debuts As New EV With 310-Mile Range, 800V Tech

Genesis now has a brand new electric vehicle in its portfolio. It’s named the Electrified GV70, premiered at the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show hosted between November 19 and 28 in China, and should go on sale next year in selected markets, with pricing to be announced. 7 photos



For instance, the 2022 Genesis Electrified GV70 sports a revised Crest Grille up front, with inverted G-Matrix pattern, which incorporates the charging port. Another clear indicator that this is a zero-emission model is the lack of tailpipes, which makes the whole back end look cleaner. In the cabin, users will find eco-friendly materials, lowered center tunnel, and dedicated Boost button.



So, what does the latter do? It increases the maximum output and torque of the kW ) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) on each axle, to a maximum 483 hp (490 ps / 360 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm). This enables a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 4.5 seconds, according to the auto firm.



The capacity of the battery hasn’t been disclosed at the time of writing, yet the vehicle utilizes the 800V architecture for ultra-fast charging. Future owners will be able to access the 400V and 800V charging infrastructure without the need of an extra converter. At a 350 kW connection, the battery can be juiced up from 10 to 80% in 18 minutes. Once fully charged, it gives the new Genesis EV an estimated maximum range of over 310 miles (500 km), and up to 250 miles (400 km) on the Korean cycle.



