Genesis Electrified GV70 Launches in a Single Trim Level With 283-Mile Range

Genesis is now accepting pre-orders for the Electrified GV70 in the United Kingdom, their third electric car launched there, after the GV60 and Electrified G80.
Interested parties can place a fully refundable deposit for a build slot at the Genesis Studio in Westfield, London, or on their official local website. Deliveries will kick off in October, and the zero-emission crossover has a recommended retail price of £64,405 (equal to $76,925).
“Delivering the core Genesis values of premium performance, intuitive technology and unrivalled luxury, Electrified GV70 also provides exceptional versatility and an electric experience that demands no compromise from customers,” said the brand’s Europe Managing Director, Dominique Boesch.
Offered in a single trim level, the Sport, it features a generous amount of gear, with things such as the 14.5-inch infotainment system, ambient lighting, leather upholstery, electrically-adjustable front seats, and others being available at no extra cost. Customers will be able to spend more money on a whole bunch of extras, including the semi-autonomous driving system, and remote smart parking assist.
The Lexicon audio, with active noise control road system, is on the options list too, and so is the powered panoramic glass roof, and bespoke interior LED lighting, part of the Sunroof Pack. The Outdoor Pack brings vehicle-to-load charging for external devices, the Comfort Seat Pack “enhances the unparalleled luxury and refinement,” and the Nappa leather seats, Convenience Pack, Innovation Pack, and Second-Row Comfort Seat Pack round off the offering.
Capable of hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.2 seconds from a standstill, the Genesis Electrified GV70 uses a dual-motor setup, enjoying a combined output of 483 hp (490 ps / 360 kW). The assembly is backed up by a 77.4 kW lithium-ion battery pack that supports 350 kW fast charging, taking 18 minutes to be juiced up from 10 to 80%. On a full charge, the model has a maximum driving range of 283 miles (455 km) on the WLTP cycle.
“Delivering the core Genesis values of premium performance, intuitive technology and unrivalled luxury, Electrified GV70 also provides exceptional versatility and an electric experience that demands no compromise from customers,” said the brand’s Europe Managing Director, Dominique Boesch.
Offered in a single trim level, the Sport, it features a generous amount of gear, with things such as the 14.5-inch infotainment system, ambient lighting, leather upholstery, electrically-adjustable front seats, and others being available at no extra cost. Customers will be able to spend more money on a whole bunch of extras, including the semi-autonomous driving system, and remote smart parking assist.
The Lexicon audio, with active noise control road system, is on the options list too, and so is the powered panoramic glass roof, and bespoke interior LED lighting, part of the Sunroof Pack. The Outdoor Pack brings vehicle-to-load charging for external devices, the Comfort Seat Pack “enhances the unparalleled luxury and refinement,” and the Nappa leather seats, Convenience Pack, Innovation Pack, and Second-Row Comfort Seat Pack round off the offering.
Capable of hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.2 seconds from a standstill, the Genesis Electrified GV70 uses a dual-motor setup, enjoying a combined output of 483 hp (490 ps / 360 kW). The assembly is backed up by a 77.4 kW lithium-ion battery pack that supports 350 kW fast charging, taking 18 minutes to be juiced up from 10 to 80%. On a full charge, the model has a maximum driving range of 283 miles (455 km) on the WLTP cycle.