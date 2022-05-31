Genesis Electrified GV70 Heading to Goodwood Festival of Speed for Its European Premiere

After it was shown to the world at the Guangzhou International Auto Exhibition in China late last year, the Genesis Electrified GV70 is now gearing up for its European premiere, scheduled for the 2022 Goodwood Festival of speed.
The zero-emission crossover, which is the brand’s second pure-electric model after the GV60, will be joined by a battery-electric version of the G80, dubbed the Electrified G80, later this year.
Besides the Electrified GV70, Genesis will have the X Speedium Coupe Concept on display at Goodwood. Marking its first public appearance after it debuted at the Genesis House in New York, last month, it does not preview an upcoming production model, but the company’s future design language. The show car’s creation was led by CCO Luc Donckerwolke, and it is a new take on the X Concept presented last year.
“We are very excited to be revealing both Electrified GV70 and the X Speedium Coupe Concept for the first time in Europe,” said Genesis Europe’s Managing Director, Dominique Boesch. “Both cars represent our firm commitment to establish ourselves as a completely zero emissions brand by 2023, and we can’t wait to share them and the wide Genesis family with visitors to the highly prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed.”
Set to run between June 23 and 26, at the Goodwood House, in Chichester, West Sussex, UK, the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed will also have other Genesis cars on display. Hyundai’s luxury brand states that their range will include the GV60, GV70 Shooting Brake, G80, and GV80 SUV too. Besides the static display, their lineup will take on the famous hill climb as well, and will also take part in dynamic demonstration over the four days of the event. Various other automakers have confirmed that they will be attending the Goodwood FoS, and as usual, the autoevolution team will extensively cover it.
