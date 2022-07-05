Genesis GV60 Electric Crossover Is a $100K+ Affair in Australia, Will Launch in September

More on this:

1 Doug DeMuro Tried the Genesis GV60 and It's Not What He Expected

2 First Genesis GV60 Delivered Stateside, Flaunts 248-Mile Driving Range

3 Genesis GV60 Launches in the U.S. With Features That You Probably Love Your Smartphone For

4 Genesis GV60 Promises to Be the Best E-GMP Product So Far

5 Feast Your Eyes on the All-New Genesis GV60, the Brand's First Electric Crossover