Genesis GV60 Electric Crossover Is a $100K+ Affair in Australia, Will Launch in September

Genesis has detailed the GV60 lineup for Australia, where it will officially go on sale in two months, with a choice of two trim levels, both of them featuring an extensive amount of gear and generous range.
Kicking off the lineup will be the GV60 AWD, with a recommended retail price of AU$103,700 (equal to US$71,040). It uses two motors, one driving the front, and the other one the rear wheels, for a combined output of 234 kW (318 ps / 314 hp) and 605 Nm (446 lb-ft) of torque. The juice is supplied by a 77.4 kWh battery, which gives it a range of 470 km (292 miles) on the WLTP cycle.
Choosing this model will get you standard rear privacy windows, active air flap, 20-inch wheels, flush-mounted door handles, LED headlights, fixed glass roof, and puddle lights. The Bang & Olufsen audio is also included, and so are the 12.3-inch touchscreen display, 12.3-inch digital dials, head-up display, smartphone integration, active noise control, wireless charging pad, heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, heated rear outer seats, heated steering wheel, digital side mirrors, and so on.
Opting for the GV60 Performance AWD means having to pay a minimum of AU$110,700 (US$75,840). The range-topper of the series also features a 77.4 kWh battery pack, which powers the 180 kW (245 ps / 241 hp) front, and 180 kW (245 ps / 241 hp) rear motors. This version enjoys a total of 360 kW (490 ps / 483 hp) on Boost Mode and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) and has a maximum autonomy of 466 km (290 miles), 4 km (2.5 miles) shy of the entry-level. The 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) takes 4.0 seconds, or 4.6 seconds without the Boost Mode activated.
In terms of gear, you are looking at most of the aforementioned technology and comfort gizmos, as well as a selection of safety items, to which it adds some extras. Here, Genesis mentions the electronic limited-slip differential, adaptive suspension, 21-inch wheels, black monobloc front brakes, metallic accents instead of copper trim, alloy pedals, and Boost Mode.
