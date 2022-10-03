Genesis Electrified GV70 Launched in the UK, Pricing Starts at £64,405

Genesis has officially opened the order books for the Electrified GV70 in the United Kingdom, where the electric crossover, their third EV model to be launched this year after the GV60, and Electrified G80, is available in a single trim level.
Priced from £64,405 OTR (equaling to $71,880), the Genesis Electrified GV70 comes in the Sport configuration solely. It packs the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.5-inch infotainment system, and a plethora of safety gear.
Leather upholstery is offered at no extra cost, and so are the electrically-adjustable front seats, ambient lighting, and others. Those who want to spend more money can get it with the optional Nappa leather, remote smart parking assist, semi-autonomous driving system, Lexicon audio with active noise control, Sunroof Pack, and so on.
Customers can get different color themes for the cockpit, three for the standard leather upholstery, and another three when it comes to the optional Nappa. For the exterior, there are 15 colors available, and four premium shades, including the Barossa Burgundy Matte that is new for the company’s battery-electric models.
Offered next to the ICE-powered GV70, the Electrified GV70 uses an all-electric powertrain with dual motors, and all-wheel drive. The combined output is rated at 360 kW (490 ps / 483 hp), and it can deal with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 4.2 seconds on Boost, which lasts for 10 seconds at a time. With the 77.4 kWh battery pack fully charged, it has a range of 283 miles (455 km) on the WLTP cycle. Hyundai’s premium car brand says that juicing it up from 10 to 80% takes just 18 minutes at a 350 kW connection.
In the UK, the Genesis GV60 has a recommended retail price of £47,005 ($52,460), and for the Electrified G80, interested parties are looking at a minimum of £65,805 ($73,445).
