Electrified GV70 Has Performance AWD Powertrain and Big Price Tag for Australia

Slowly but steadily, Genesis is expanding the sustainable SUV offer with an additional major market for its Electrified GV70 model. By the way, its MLP is just as big as the performance promises.
So, let us get that nasty element off our minds and souls to better focus on the rest of the details. In the land Down Under, Genesis will position its Electrified GV70 at the very top of the GV70 SUV lineup, so the starting Manufacturer's List Price is AUD 127,800. That is around $80,041 at the current exchange rate.
For the money, this new crown jewel of the GV70 family is promising to “set a new standard for electric luxury SUVs.” The assets to achieve that include a Performance AWD powertrain sitting above the 2.5T (with or without AWD), 2.2D AWD, and 3.5T AWD Sport siblings of the ICE variety. As such, the Electrified GV70 churns out 360 kW (with Boost Mode), which equates to 483 hp, enough for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.2 seconds.
The twin-motor AWD system draws power from the 77.4 kWh battery pack, and Genesis says it will last for up to 445 km/277 miles (WLTP) on a single charge. There is also a powerful fast-charge capability, so a 350 kW DC station will help the Electrified GV70 achieve a 10 to 80% SoC (state-of-charge) in just 18 minutes. Genesis offers just one grade for the EV version, a fully-equipped ‘Luxury Package’ for the last of the three all-new battery-powered models that arrive in Australia.
“We are thrilled to launch Electrified GV70 in Australia and bring our tally to three new all-electric models this year,” explains Connal Yan, Head of Genesis Motors Australia. “The arrival of Electrified GV70, along with GV60 and Electrified G80, highlights Genesis Motor’s momentum in developing electrified vehicles, and illustrates our continuing commitment.”
