Tesla Puts Its Charging Ports Up for Adoption by Its Competitors at No Cost at All

Tesla gives away its charging ports to everyone to facilitate electric vehicle charging, regardless of make, model, electrical connector architecture, or design. The company announced today that they are making the necessary files available for download while pushing papers to have their charging connectors coded as public standard.
After more than ten years on the market and (allegedly) 20 billion miles (32 billion kilometers) worth of electric charging sessions, Tesla now takes on the EV world on a different front. With a solid number-one place in electric car sales – given the historical head start – Elon Musk’s best-known enterprise makes a daring move.
A company’s blog article briefly states, “We invite charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers to put the Tesla charging connector and charge port, now called the North American Charging Standard (NACS), on their equipment and vehicles.”
The electric car company argues their charging ports are the most commonly used in America. That might be true concerning the number of Tesla automobiles vs. other carmakers’ models. However, out of the 140,000 chargers in the U.S., only a little over 14,000 are Tesla’s, just 10% of the total. The numbers come from a recently published study from the World Economic Forum that details the spread and coverage of EV charging stations in North America.
The company claims its chargeposts outperform the competition in every aspect (speed, size, ease of use, and so on). Other EVs use a different standard (and consequently a different port). After all, electric carmakers are tightening the sales gap between them and Tesla.
Tesla rebrands their charging ports to North American Charging Standard. That sounds like wishful thinking, given that the Combined Charging System (CCS) is the common option in electric stations. Musk’s company says its “Supercharging network has 60% more NACS posts than all the CCS-equipped networks combined.” This only means that other providers are more reluctant to adopt (or support) Tesla (which might be one reason for today’s announcement).
As a reminder of what this looks like – albeit on a larger scale – we should look back to some two decades ago. Cell phones had proprietary (and non-interchangeable) charging ports. Scaling to car-sized proportions, the standards sharing with the industry could provide a more straightforward solution to the range vs. charging network vs. compatibility dilemma.
