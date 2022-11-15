Volkswagen Recalls ID.4 Over Incorrectly Assembled Electric Motor Sealing Ring

Equipped with permanent magnet brushless electric motors, the ID.4 has been recalled to remedy a problem that affects certain units produced for the 2023 model year. As the headline implies, incorrectly assembled sealing rings may leak coolant into the crossover’s high-voltage system.
The Volkswagen Group became aware of this problem on September 23rd. Based in Wolfsburg, the German automaker immediately conducted a parts analysis and risk assessment. Volkswagen also determined the scope of potentially affected vehicles, which number 392 units in the U.S. of A.
If the sealing ring allows coolant to enter the high-voltage system, ground bouncing in the low-voltage system is the most likely outcome. This condition ultimately affects the CAN communication and voltage supply of safety-critical modules, increasing the risk of injury in case of a crash.
The warning lights may indicate an electrical failure after coolant enters the high-voltage system. Supplied by Volkswagen AG, the incorrectly assembled coolant seal bears part number 1EA.901.132.F, as per the document attached below. Volkswagen Group of America isn’t aware of any field claims or injuries related to this problem. Rather than replacing the seal, dealers will be instructed to wholly replace the motor assembly.
The remedy electric motor does not differ from the suspect electric motor, save for the correctly assembled coolant seal. Volkswagen addressed this problem by implementing an improved assembly procedure for the coolant seal on September 30th. Owners will be notified of the recall on January 6th, 2023, the same day U.S. dealerships will be instructed of the remedy.
The ID.4 crossovers that need replacement electric motors were manufactured between September 2nd, 2022 and October 3rd, 2022. Volkswagen informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the VINs of the affected population aren’t sequential.
Twinned with the ID.3 hatchback that’s not available for purchase in the United States, the ID.4 utility vehicle comes with rear-wheel drive and a 62-kWh battery at $37,495 sans freight charge and the federal tax credit.
