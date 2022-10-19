Volkswagen Recalls ID.4 Electric SUV Over Software Issue

Back in August 2022, the Volkswagen Group of America was made aware of a potential deviation in the flash process at a U.S. port facility. Come September 2022, the internal review indicated that certain ID.4 crossovers with an incorrect software version were not stopped in the port of Emden.
Given the possibility of certain vehicles getting to the United States with the incorrect firmware, Volkswagen reviewed production records to identify the potentially affected vehicles. Following a regulatory analysis, the German automaker decided to elevate this issue to the Pre-Product Safety Committee. Not long after, on October 5th, the Product Safety Committee decided to call back five units of the MY22 Volkswagen ID.4.
These crossovers were assembled between May 11th and June 28th this year. The rearview camera image of the affected vehicles may be delayed, thus failing to comply with the response requirement of federal motor vehicle safety standard 111 for rear visibility. Volkswagen explains that ID.4 ports logistics and updating procedures were not properly followed.
In late August, a new process was implemented at the aforementioned U.S. port facility to handle vehicles with the incorrect flashing procedure. As for the European port in Emden, the German automaker implemented process improvements for the identification of stopped vehicles in September.
Dealers and owners will be informed on or before December 9th as per the attached report, which lists 100 percent of the vehicle population as the estimated percentage with the incorrect software. Obviously enough, dealers will update the infotainment unit software with the correct version.
$37,495 excluding destination charge and the federal tax credit is how much the ID.4 currently retails for. The Pro, which levels up from 62 to 82 kWh for an EPA-estimated range of 275 miles (443 kilometers), costs $42,495. At the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive specification available right now stateside is the well-equipped ID.4 AWD Pro S Plus at $53,745.
These crossovers were assembled between May 11th and June 28th this year. The rearview camera image of the affected vehicles may be delayed, thus failing to comply with the response requirement of federal motor vehicle safety standard 111 for rear visibility. Volkswagen explains that ID.4 ports logistics and updating procedures were not properly followed.
In late August, a new process was implemented at the aforementioned U.S. port facility to handle vehicles with the incorrect flashing procedure. As for the European port in Emden, the German automaker implemented process improvements for the identification of stopped vehicles in September.
Dealers and owners will be informed on or before December 9th as per the attached report, which lists 100 percent of the vehicle population as the estimated percentage with the incorrect software. Obviously enough, dealers will update the infotainment unit software with the correct version.
$37,495 excluding destination charge and the federal tax credit is how much the ID.4 currently retails for. The Pro, which levels up from 62 to 82 kWh for an EPA-estimated range of 275 miles (443 kilometers), costs $42,495. At the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive specification available right now stateside is the well-equipped ID.4 AWD Pro S Plus at $53,745.