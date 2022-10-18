Elli Starts Wall Boxes In-Store Sales in Volkswagen German Dealerships

Switching to and/or owning a fully electric vehicle is not quite like adopting a vegan lifestyle, for example, where finding the resources for this new way of living is somehow at your fingertips. We all know that an electric car implies dependence on other participants, such as infrastructure, particular car services, and charging methods. Fortunately, Volkswagen's subsidiary Elli takes care of the "vegan style" of electric vehicles.
To think big means to have a broad overview and to take into account all the adjacent aspects of a change. For example, when Volkswagen started producing electric cars, it knew it won't be enough if it wouldn't provide people with a fork and a knife to "eat" this new concept. So in 2018, Volkswagen entered the energy industry with a dedicated company called Elli.
Aiming to provide the entire ecosystem that an electric car needs to work anywhere and anytime to keep the owners happy, the Elli group takes care of everything, including providing energy and charging solutions for vehicles. However, Volkswagen went further than that and included household electricity in its plans, using green sources and photovoltaic systems.
But let's focus on charging solutions for cars, that fork for your salad we were talking about. Customers can purchase the Connet and Pro chargers models directly from German dealerships. Furthermore, these wall boxes are versatile and are suitable both for current electric vehicles and those to be launched in the future. In addition, the charger can be used for any other electric car fitted with a Type-2 connector.
These wall boxes have a charging capacity of up to 11 kW and an integrated 4.5 or 7.5 meter (14.8 and 24.6 ft) charging cable. In addition, it needs an Internet connection via WiFi or via LTE (optional) for better control on the move and an app or charging card available for activation.
The starting price of these accessories is 769 Euro (VAT included) in the German dealerships of SEAT, Cupra, ŠKODA, and Volkswagen.
Aiming to provide the entire ecosystem that an electric car needs to work anywhere and anytime to keep the owners happy, the Elli group takes care of everything, including providing energy and charging solutions for vehicles. However, Volkswagen went further than that and included household electricity in its plans, using green sources and photovoltaic systems.
But let's focus on charging solutions for cars, that fork for your salad we were talking about. Customers can purchase the Connet and Pro chargers models directly from German dealerships. Furthermore, these wall boxes are versatile and are suitable both for current electric vehicles and those to be launched in the future. In addition, the charger can be used for any other electric car fitted with a Type-2 connector.
These wall boxes have a charging capacity of up to 11 kW and an integrated 4.5 or 7.5 meter (14.8 and 24.6 ft) charging cable. In addition, it needs an Internet connection via WiFi or via LTE (optional) for better control on the move and an app or charging card available for activation.
The starting price of these accessories is 769 Euro (VAT included) in the German dealerships of SEAT, Cupra, ŠKODA, and Volkswagen.