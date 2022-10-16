VW Golf V GTI Commercials Were First Creepy Then Funny, Can You Decide on a Winner?

I've driven quite a few different VW Golfs during the past decade, but strangely enough, I've never had the chance to drive the MK V Golf GTI. I have had the pleasure of experiencing a VR6-swapped Golf II, and a non-16V version of the MK III GTI, and both were quite fun to move around in. The MK IV GTI was the first one to bring boost into the equation, and we all know how things evolved from that point on.