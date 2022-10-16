Mercedes Unveils 2024 AMG EQE SUV, Its First High-Performance EV Hauler

Mercedes-Benz has just introduced the EQE SUV, the all-electric crossover that expands the company's EQ lineup to no fewer than eight vehicles. As expected, the EQE SUV is essentially a bloated EQE sedan and an all-electric equivalent to the GLE.
Described as an "all-rounder of electric vehicles," the EQE SUV promises to deliver a mix of versatility, agility, and spaciousness. But more importantly, it also comes in a couple of AMG-flavoured versions, which make it the first all-electric performance SUV from the Affalterbach-based brand.
Design-wise, it shares quite a lot with the EQE sedan, including a similar headlamp and "grille" assembly up front and an almost identical, high-mounted taillight bar in the rear. But of course, the SUV packs more massive bumpers, while the roofline isn't as sleek as the EQE, which is more like a coupe-style sedan. The AMG version flaunts slightly more aggressive design cues for a sportier look.
Likewise, the interior is pretty much identical to the sedan version except for the more upright seats. But it's sleek, fancy, and decidedly modern. Naturally, it's the AMG version that comes loaded with goodies, including Artico leather and microfiber (plus Nappa leather as an option), a flat-bottom steering wheel, and sports pedals.
The innovative MBUX Hyperscreen that spans the entire dashboard is the biggest highlight here. Also available in the sedan, it's a curved glass unit that extends from A-pillar to A-pillar to include three separate screens. It's entertaining, ridiculous, and cool at the same time. And it's obviously optional across the lineup, including the AMG version.
As far as cargo room goes, the EQE SUV takes up to 520 liters (18.4 cubic feet) of luggage behind the second-row seats. When the latter are folded flat, the SUV's capacity grows to a more impressive 1,675 liters (59.2 cubic feet).
On the performance front, Mercedes-Benz mostly brags about the potential of the AMG version. Just like the sedan, the beefed-up SUV draws juice from a pair of electric motors. The AMG EQE 43 SUV is rated at 350 kW (469 hp) and 858 Nm (633 pound-feet) of torque, while the AMG EQE 53 SUV packs a more solid punch at 460 kW (617 hp) and 950 Nm (701 pound-feet) of twist. When fitted with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, the 53's output jumps higher to 505 kW (677 hp) and exactly 1,000 Nm (738 pound-feet).
Figures for the non-AMG version are not available as of this writing, but Mercedes should offer the same drivetrain as in the EQE 350 sedan. Specifically, the latter comes with a single motor with 215 kW (288 hp) and 530 Nm (391 pound-feet) of torque on tap.
How quick is the AMG EQE SUV? Well, the 53 version hits 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.5 seconds when fitted with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package. But the 43 model is no slouch either at 4.3 clicks. Their top speed ratings are 240 and 210 kph (149 and 130 kph), respectively.
When it comes to range, Mercedes-Benz claims that "the European versions are expected to have WLTP ranges of more than 550 kilometers." The AMG EQE 43, on the other hand, is said to provide 431 to 488 km of range on the same cycle, while the range-topping AMG EQE 53 is rated at 375 to 470 km. No EPA estimates are available as of this writing but expect the 90.6-kWh battery to return about 342 miles on a full charge.
