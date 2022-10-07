Four Gun Charging Solution by Zerova Technologies Promises EV Full Charge in 10 Minutes

Back in June, Phihong Technology, a leading power supply manufacturer, announced a new subsidiary called Zerova that specializes exclusively in electric vehicle charging solutions. Now, the Taiwan-based Phihong subsidiary made its official debut at this week’s eMove360° Europe show in Berlin, where it presented what it claims to be the world’s fastest electric vehicle charger.
The new charging solution is aptly named Four Gun Charger, considering the creator has designed it to charge not one but four vehicles at the same time from a single unit. The EV charger prototype shown at the event promises to fully charge vehicles in 10 minutes, with an output of up to 480 kW of power.
Striving to make EV charging more convenient than ever, Zerova Technologies’ Four Gun Charger can be used for both passenger and commercial vehicles and will also provide nearly 100 miles (160 km) of battery power in less than five minutes. That’s quite suitable for drivers who might be in a rush to get to some place or another.
The prototype EV charger supports the major charging standards CCS-1, CCS-2, CHAdeMO, and GB. It comes with a compact design, meaning it can be installed in any location and features independent left and right chargers on the front and back of a single body. Its 16.4-foot (5-meter) long cables mean that accessibility is ensured for all kinds of vehicles. It also features a digital advertisement screen.
According to company officials, their charging solutions will help drive EV adoption and promise a future in which charging stops will come nearer to gas fill-ups in terms of convenience and speed.
“The availability of charging infrastructure will be the key catalyst for the wider uptake of electric vehicles,” said Patrik Ott, VP of Business Development at Zerova. “With the US and EU targets to produce 500,000 and 3 million public chargers, respectively, by 2030, we’re launching to empower the future–delivering charging solutions that enable organizations to be better and faster in rolling out such infrastructure.”
Besides the 480-kW charger prototype, Zerova also brought a 360-kW variant at the eMove360° show. As it turns out, the company plans to officially launch the Four Gun Charger in Q4 2023, but it’s not clear if both 360 and 480-kW variants will be made available at launch.
