Amazing 1966 Volkswagen Type 2 21-Window Samba Is Certified Volkswagen Classic

There are few things so rewarding as owning an original Volkswagen Type 2 Sunroof Deluxe. The 21-window Bus still fascinates collectors around the world enough that many knock-off replicas are flying around. This 1966 example selling on Bring a Trailer is a real deal, coming with Volkswagen Classic certification.
For Volkswagen, the Type 2’s success in the U.S. was impossible to replicate. Sure, its Winnebago and Westfalia campers based on the later generations of the Transporter vans attracted a lot of followers. Intriguingly, they never thought of their rigs as Volkswagens, so the cult never translated into tangible benefits for the German brand. I’d say people who look at a first-generation Volkswagen Type 2 only see the failure of the German company to make another model as good as the Bus.
This is why the original Volkswagen Bus is a great collector vehicle but is also a daily driver for many people. An authentic example in good condition can sell for a six-figure amount, and this is something we expect for this 1966 Samba as well. The Bus was acquired by the seller in June 2018 after a previous owner thoroughly refurbished it in November 2016. Six years after the work was completed, the 21-window Bus still looks show-ready.
The Bus is finished in grey and white over a reupholstered grey and ivory vinyl interior and has a 7-passenger configuration. It comes with the coveted Sunroof Deluxe option, which made the top trim of the Bus so enjoyable. The work done in 2016 included a couple of upgrades coming along with the replacement 1.6-liter flat-four engine. Among them is the 12-volt electrical system, which Volkswagen introduced on the T2 years later.
Replacement drum brakes were installed at the corners, and the white-painted 14-inch steel wheels were wrapped in Coker Classic whitewall tires. The cabin benefitted from the same attention to detail as the body. The refurbished front bucket seats are equipped with Wolfsburg-crested seatbelts, as are both rows of bench seating. This Samba is offered on Bring a Trailer with a Volkswagen Classic Parts certificate. The highest bid is $22,525 at the time of writing, but things usually heat up as the auction nears its end.
This is why the original Volkswagen Bus is a great collector vehicle but is also a daily driver for many people. An authentic example in good condition can sell for a six-figure amount, and this is something we expect for this 1966 Samba as well. The Bus was acquired by the seller in June 2018 after a previous owner thoroughly refurbished it in November 2016. Six years after the work was completed, the 21-window Bus still looks show-ready.
The Bus is finished in grey and white over a reupholstered grey and ivory vinyl interior and has a 7-passenger configuration. It comes with the coveted Sunroof Deluxe option, which made the top trim of the Bus so enjoyable. The work done in 2016 included a couple of upgrades coming along with the replacement 1.6-liter flat-four engine. Among them is the 12-volt electrical system, which Volkswagen introduced on the T2 years later.
Replacement drum brakes were installed at the corners, and the white-painted 14-inch steel wheels were wrapped in Coker Classic whitewall tires. The cabin benefitted from the same attention to detail as the body. The refurbished front bucket seats are equipped with Wolfsburg-crested seatbelts, as are both rows of bench seating. This Samba is offered on Bring a Trailer with a Volkswagen Classic Parts certificate. The highest bid is $22,525 at the time of writing, but things usually heat up as the auction nears its end.