Museum-Grade 1970 Chevy Caprice Has the Dream Package, Unmolested Survivor

Born in 1965 as a version of the Impala, the Caprice was promoted to a stand-alone series only a year later as part of an approach that Chevrolet actually used only a few years before.
In 1958, the GM brand launched the Impala as the top-of-the-line configuration of the Bel Air, and given its immense success, it decided to turn it into a separate nameplate in 1959.
So at some level, Chevrolet most likely hoped the same thing would happen with the Caprice as well, though the car market was different now, and pulling it from the Impala lineup actually produced a drop in terms of sales for this series.
The Caprice never managed to become Chevrolet’s superstar, but on the other hand, it did build a solid fanbase in the United States.
This is why this 1970 example is such a mesmerizing find.
The car has the dream package for collectors out there, as it flexes an impressive shape, everything continues to be original, and no restoration has ever been started. In other words, it’s an unmolested survivor that shines like new, with absolutely no scratches and everything in working condition.
Of course, there is no spot of rust, and the seller explains on Craigslist that this Caprice was born as a high-optioned model with lots of extras, including the Chevy tissue dispenser (and, of course, it’s still there). The massive 400 V8 under the hood starts and runs like new, and the odometer reveals another surprise. The car has just 43,000 miles (about 69,000 km) on the clock, and obviously, they are all original.
Everything on this Caprice is spotless, and in many ways, it’s a museum-grade car whose place is in a heated garage. This is why the vehicle isn’t exactly cheap, as the owner is willing to let it go for $36,000.
