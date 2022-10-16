1958 Chevrolet Biscayne Is Ready to Make Impala Fans Jealous

It’s not necessarily a secret that the Bel Air and the Impala were the big stars of the Chevrolet auto show in 1958, especially as the latter was the new kid on the block that the GM brand loved so much.
On the other hand, the Biscayne showed up as a rather intriguing nameplate, especially as it launched with a lower price tag (and obviously without the exquisite exterior and interior trims on the Bel Air and the Impala).
For many people out there, however, the Biscayne was a much better choice, even if they weren’t provided with high-end equipment, such as power windows. If what they needed was a grocery-getter, the Biscayne was fully prepared for the job.
The first-generation model, produced for just one year in 1958, could be ordered with a choice of three engines. The base unit was the 235 (3.9-liter) six-cylinder, while the standard V8 was the 283 (4.7-liter). The top-of-the-range configuration was the 348 (5.7-liter) V8, so the engine lineup was the same as on the Bel Air and the Impala.
The Biscayne that someone posted this week on Craigslist looks to be a dream restoration project, as it comes in a super-solid condition. This isn’t necessarily surprising given the car is a work-in-progress, so its general shape is the result of several fixes being made by the current owner.
For example, the Biscayne now comes with new seats and door panels, so the interior looks almost top-notch (or at least, as top-notch as a ’58 Biscayne can go, given it was the cheaper brother of the Bel Air and the Impala).
There’s absolutely no rust, and the patina makes the car looks truly special, though most people would probably want to respray the correct paint when the restoration is resumed. On the other hand, the original engine and transmission are no longer there.
As for the price, this Biscayne can be yours for $6,800, and the owner says more pics are available on request.
