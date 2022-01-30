1960 Chevrolet Biscayne Project Car Returns With a Little Rust and Solid Muscle

The Biscayne has been considered a more affordable alternative to the Impala, so the two shared many parts that made it a compelling model, especially in the early 1960s.
Part of the second-generation Biscayne, the model year 1960 was available with multiple engine options, including both six-cylinders and V8s. However, the top-of-the-line choice was the already famous 348 (5.7-liter) V8, and the same unit is still in charge of putting the wheels in motion on the Biscayne we have right here.
As anyone can easily figure out from the photos in the gallery, this 1960 model doesn’t come in a tip-top shape, but on the other hand, it’s not a rust bucket either.
eBay seller dpridg14 says the car was originally purchased several years ago, most likely with restoration in mind. But as anyone can easily figure out, this project has never started, so right now, the Biscayne is listed online in search of a new owner to restore it.
As said, the 348 engine is still around, though worth knowing it’s no longer in the car. It’s still included in the deal, so most likely, it’s been removed to be rebuilt. No further information on the health of the engine has been shared, though.
The car obviously comes with the typical rust, and the owner says it’ll need new floors. This isn’t necessarily a surprise given the Chevy has been sitting for years. As a result, the trunk and the floors are among the first to be invaded by rust.
Parked in Alabama, this Biscayne is a rather affordable project car, as the bidding starts at $1,900. There’s no reserve in place, and this means that whoever sends the top bid can take the car home. The auction is scheduled to come to an end in approximately one week, so it’ll be interesting to see how high the price goes on this one.
As anyone can easily figure out from the photos in the gallery, this 1960 model doesn’t come in a tip-top shape, but on the other hand, it’s not a rust bucket either.
eBay seller dpridg14 says the car was originally purchased several years ago, most likely with restoration in mind. But as anyone can easily figure out, this project has never started, so right now, the Biscayne is listed online in search of a new owner to restore it.
As said, the 348 engine is still around, though worth knowing it’s no longer in the car. It’s still included in the deal, so most likely, it’s been removed to be rebuilt. No further information on the health of the engine has been shared, though.
The car obviously comes with the typical rust, and the owner says it’ll need new floors. This isn’t necessarily a surprise given the Chevy has been sitting for years. As a result, the trunk and the floors are among the first to be invaded by rust.
Parked in Alabama, this Biscayne is a rather affordable project car, as the bidding starts at $1,900. There’s no reserve in place, and this means that whoever sends the top bid can take the car home. The auction is scheduled to come to an end in approximately one week, so it’ll be interesting to see how high the price goes on this one.