Aston Martin Residences Is the Epitome of Luxury Living, To Be Fully Unveiled This Year

The Aston Martin Residences are one-of-a-kind in many ways – as the first residential real estate project of the famous carmaker, the tallest residential building in Miami, also boasting the only deep-water marina for superyachts in the Miami downtown area.
Aston Martin joined forces with G and G Business Developments, the real estate arm of the Coto family who owns a supermarket chain with the same name in Argentina, to bring to life this exclusive real estate project.
With 391 condos in total, unfolding over 66 floors, the building was designed by Revuelta Architecture and Bodas Miani Anger, together with Aston Martin’s design team, led by Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman.
German Coto, CEO of G and G Business Developments, said that it all started with the location. Biscayne Boulevard Way, with its gorgeous views of the bay, the Miami River, and the city skyline, located close to the most exclusive neighborhood in Miami, was destined for something “spectacular.” Reichman, as well, said that “airflow and wind,” plus the natural characteristics of the location, were the main inspiration for the building’s design.
told Mansion Global. It’s been eight years since architect Luis Revuelta and he drew the first sketches. The sail-shaped building, with its unmistakable curvaceous silhouette, and a surprising cut-out on the 52nd floor, for an outdoor swimming pool, is almost ready, with only a few floors to be completed by the end of the year.
Ranging from 698-square foot (64.8 square meters) studios to lavish penthouses that stretch over 10,463 square feet (972 square meters), all the Residences offer spectacular views, as suggested by their names – the River Residences on the first floors, followed by the Panoramic Residences, and the Sky Residences. The seven penthouses, together with 30 of the residences, starting on the 15th floor, are part of the Signature Collection that was unveiled in the summer of 2021.
The lucky owners of the condos in this collection will be enjoying the so-called “full Aston Martin experience.” The most remarkable of these privileges is that ownership comes with a choice between a DBX and DB11 Riverwalk Edition. These special editions were created exclusively for the Residences owners, boasting three design choices for each model, with special colors, leathers, and details, selected by Reichman himself. A special-edition Aston Martin car is a wonderful bonus, even for such luxurious condos that start at $5.5 million.
The crown jewel, which made headlines as soon as the project was launched, is the $50 million triple penthouse occupying the top three floors. The “house-warming gift” for its future owner is a $2.3 million track-only Vulcan hypercar, one of the only 24 ever built. Unsurprisingly, this is also the Aston Martin race car that German Coto himself drives, which he considers “a piece of automotive art.”
Those who don’t own a superyacht can still enjoy the pleasures of cruising or even flying, thanks to the personal butler services offered by the Residence – they can simply call for a yacht to pick them up from outside their condo, or for any other type of luxury travel.
Shared amenities unfold over 42,275 square feet (3,920 square meters), occupying four floors. A virtual art gallery premiered in May 2021, and continued to host online exhibits every two months, in addition to the permanent art gallery located on the 52nd floor. This is also where residents can switch from the formality of a business center and conference room to a game room, plus two separate areas for children and teenagers.
The 53rd level is all about health and relaxation, welcoming residents with several spa and fitness centers, a beauty salon, a barbershop, and a boxing room. Cinema fans and virtual golf players will have their own spaces on the next level, while the 55th level boasts an infinity pool, complete with a sky bar and lounge, a grand salon, and a private dining room.
