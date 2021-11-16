5 Buy a Home by the Silverstone Track for the Ultimate Motorsport Experience

This DIY Project Is a Rustic Garage That Doubles as a Cool Man Cave

Assuming you can afford it, why shouldn’t you splurge on a custom garage? Custom garages that double as showrooms are now the hottest trend in prime real estate for collectors. This one also falls into that category, but with a twist. 8 photos



It’s a DIY build project that comes in two configurations and can effectively double as a showroom for your cars or even as a man cave. Even if you choose to turn it into a garage, you’ll still get storage spaces and a workroom, which means you will have room to tinker or linger to your heart’s content. The detached cabin is a classic A-frame structure, but with oversized glazing, allowing you to



Depending on how many cars you have or how much space you want inside, you can choose between the two configurations: 650 square feet and 950 square feet (60 square meters and 88 square meters), with room for two or three cars, respectively.



Since this is a DIY project, Den Outdoors is selling the plans for The Garage and not the actual thing. This means that the target demo for it is those people who can afford a custom garage slash auto gallery, but aren’t as well-heeled as the people who



You can opt for the Starter Package and establish your project’s feasibility, or you can get the Complete Package, which includes all the blueprints. There’s an option to work with Den Outdoors with the build or to continue personalizing the designs, but you will have to do most of the work in terms of getting builders and everything else needed to carry the project to completion. Or, if you’ve been itching for a home project and have the time and skills, you can build it yourself.



The plans are priced between $229 and $2,395, but the actual Garage will cost you anything between $145,275 and $212,325, according to the estimates from the designers. The Garage is the latest from Den Outdoors, a New York-based design firm that has been, so far, specializing in all manners of cabins and rustic sheds (hat tip to The Robb Report ).

