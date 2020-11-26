Buy an Apartment at Aston Martin Residences, Get a Limited-Edition DBX or DB11

November 24 also marks the first Aston Martin DBX's arrival in the Americas, along with the announcement that owners of a special lot of units available at the sail-shaped Aston Martin tower will receive a limited-edition DBX or DB11 as a “free” housewarming gift. If this kind of offer at the Miami tower rings a bell, it’s because it’s the same residence that offers the last of the Vulcans with the purchase of the 3-story penthouse at the top.
We’ve discussed the jaw-dropping penthouse in a previous coverstory: it’s basically the cherry on the cake, the most luxurious and elegant (not to mention sizable) offer of the lot. Measuring over 27,000 square feet (2,508 square meters), the triplex has marble floors and floor-to-ceiling windows, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, private pool and gym, private terrace, unparalleled views of the city of Miami, the Bay and Miami River, as well as direct access to the superyacht marina.
Vulcan as part of the deal. It’s actually the last one ever made of the 24-unit limited series, a V12, 820 hp track-only beast and, as such, will be accompanied by a track membership and private training for the owner.
As Aston Martin revealed at the grand opening, while this remains the most enviable offer available, the others are nothing to scoff at. For the record, the triplex is priced at $50 million and is yet to find a buyer, but the other apartments are selling out fast: they’re 60 percent sold at the moment of writing.
The tower includes a total of 391 apartments, of which seven penthouses and 38 Signature Residences also come with a car as part of the purchase. Each owner will be able to choose between a limited-edition DBX or DB11, called Riverwalk Edition. Specced by Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman, all 45 Riverwalk Editions will be made only for this building, so owners know that they’re getting a one-off kind of deal. Other owners in the building won’t be offered the chance to buy this special edition.
Aston Martin Residences, tells The Robb Report he believes the scales will tip in favor of the DBX, as being the perfect vehicle for Miami traffic: sturdy and sporty, yet infused with the sophistication Aston Martin has come to be known for. Painted Jet Black, it rides on 22-inch sport wheels and comes with Obsidian Black interior, Piano Black Wood Veneer, and Satin Chrome detailing for a bit of contrast.
Such a unique opportunity is not of the “you can’t put a price on it” variety: Signature Residences start at $5.3 million and go all the way to $7.7 million, while single-level penthouses start at $14 million. Comparatively, the other residences that do not get a custom car start at $950,000.
To the same media outlet, Aljanati notes that this custom Aston Martin fleet will get the five-star treatment, the same as their owners. He plans to build at least 10 “super-garages” in the parking structure, designed with help from the Aston Martin Lairs team. This means that owners will be able to customize them further, in consultation with the designers.
“These will have the potential to be truly unique spaces for owners to enjoy their cars. They’ll be able to work with Aston Martin designers to create special flooring, special wall covering, special lighting and unique cabinetry,” he explains.
