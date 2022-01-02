40-Years-Owned 1974 Norton Commando 850 Interstate Looks Genuinely Thrilling

If your riding habits demand a sporty tourer that eats highway asphalt for breakfast, this bad boy would suit you just fine.
This 1974 Norton Commando 850 Interstate has been owned by a single individual for the last four decades, over the course of which it covered about 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometers). The bike’s analog odometer displays the total mileage at a reasonable 29k (47,000 km), and you’ll find an assortment of top-shelf items adorning this creature from head to toe.
Starting with the adjustments that aren’t immediately apparent, Norton’s predator received a modern battery, premium fuel lines, and a fresh drive chain back in 2020. The machine’s wheels were wrapped in Avon RoadRider rubber for ample grip on the tarmac, and its front end has been treated to a tiny yet effective windshield.
Although it is not in the Commando’s description, we’re inclined to think that its dual exhaust system and two-up saddle also hail from the aftermarket realm. There’s a single 34 mm (1.3 inches) Dell’Orto carburetor taking pride of place at the intake end of the combustion cycle, and that sizeable luggage rack out back should have you covered on extended trips.
As for its technical specifications, the ‘74 MY Commando 850 Interstate is brought to life by an air-cooled 828cc parallel-twin mill that’s good for up to 60 hp at about 6,200 rpm. The oomph is routed to the chain-driven rear hoop via a four-speed transmission, resulting in a top speed of 125 mph (201 kph).
Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks and dual shocks, while a single brake disc and a traditional drum are tasked with providing ample stopping power. Norton’s old-school relic is being auctioned off on Bring a Trailer at this very moment, and you may feel free to submit your bids until Thursday, January 6. At the time of this article, the top bidder is prepared to spend 3,000 freedom bucks on this well-kept English classic.
