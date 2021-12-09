Lewis Hamilton Parts With His $49.5 Million Penthouse, Setting Manhattan Sales Record

Switching from one jaw-dropping luxury property to another is no big deal when it comes to sports superstars, such as Formula 1 seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. But his recently-sold Tribeca penthouse, where he reportedly never even lived in, was a major market success and will always be remembered as one of Hamilton’s former homes.
The gorgeous building at 443 Greenwich St. in Tribeca, New York, once a bookbinding factory, is the perfect location for Hollywood stars, pop stars, and sports champions. So, it’s no surprise that Hamilton, who is now considered the wealthiest British sports figure of all time, purchased a penthouse here, back in 2017.
His “bachelor palace" comprised of three units on three floors, including five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two powder rooms, plus an outdoor area unfolding over 3,400 square feet (315.8 square meters).
As far as luxury features are concerned, the Tribeca penthouse flaunts plenty of them, including a fabulous private plunge pool, a gorgeous kitchen, a library with a fireplace, and an internal elevator. Located at the top level, the library is flanked by generous terraces with glass walls.
All of these are in addition to the high-end amenities offered by the building itself, such as 24-hour concierge service, an indoor swimming pool, and a fitness center with a lavish Turkish bath.
The F1 driver reportedly put this gorgeous Tribeca penthouse on the market after purchasing another luxury property nearby, at 70 Vestry Street, worth $40.9 million at the time. After a couple of years, the Tribeca penthouse was recently sold, and it was a big success. Despite a considerable price slash compared to the initial asking price ($57 million), this opulent bachelor pad still managed to get $49.5 million.
In fact, Hamilton’s now former home set local records, earning the title of the biggest Downtown Manhattan sale of 2021.
Perhaps the equally-stunning Vestry St. penthouse will stay in the F1 superstar’s heart for a longer period of time. After all, even the greatest billionaires long for a place where they can feel truly at home.
