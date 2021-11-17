Elon Musk Finds Buyer for His Last Mansion, Is One Step Closer to Being Homeless

Elon Musk is a man of his word: a while back, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO said that he would be selling his material possessions because he wanted to focus on interplanetary life and current efforts of colonizing Mars, among others.
He is one step closer to keeping his word, having finally found a buyer for the last remaining piece in his once-impressive real estate portfolio. That would be the Hillsborough mansion he re-listed in October with a $5 million price cut, which is now under contract with a potential buyer, the New York Post reports.
Over the years, Musk acquired an impressive real estate portfolio, as has come to be the norm with multi-millionaires and billionaires. In a surprise about-face, he then announced his intention to downsize, so he could focus more on his work and, as usual, he made all the pertaining statements on social media. Earlier this year, though, he said he would keep one mansion: not because he still wanted to live there but because he hadn’t found the right buyer yet, so it was being used as an event space.
That mansion, a gorgeous family home situated in the exclusive suburb of Hillsborough in San Francisco, California, was re-listed for sale last month, and the asking price got a $5 million cut. This was a clear indication that Musk was determined to sell it – and now he’s on the way to doing it.
The current price for the 16,000-square-foot (1,486-square-meter) three-story home is now a hair under $32 million. Musk bought it in 2017 for $23.3 million. Dating back to the 1910s, the home was recently renovated and includes ultra-modern amenities, as well as well-appointed spaces, like a chef’s kitchen, a library with real leather walls, an inground pool, and a three-car detached garage. Photos available in the gallery show just how beautiful the place is.
As per the aforementioned media outlet, there is a contingency on the house, which means the sale will only go through if certain conditions are met. If they’re not, Musk retains the right to re-list the place. The publication also mentions something about how Musk listed it “by owner,” which meant offers had to go through him before submission but he wasn’t picking up calls from interested parties.
That last part bears little relevance to the issue at hand, namely that Musk is one manse closer to unloading all his real estate. Meanwhile, he’s shacking up in a rented $50K house in Texas, which, despite his previous statement, is not a prefabricated tiny home called the Casita.
Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2021