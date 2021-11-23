Living in a Lamborghini Now off the Table As Dubai Villas Sell Out

In the land of excess that is Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Lamborghini has delved into real estate for the first time. It's a smashing success, too, because every villa is now sold out.
These aren't just Lamborghini-inspired in the way that Sian's rear half was "inspired" by the Countach. No, each of these six-bedroom villas features pretty clear references to the supercar company.
Of course, we'll have to wait for development to conclude sometime by 2026 till we get to see all of the design touches currently in planning. Nevertheless, the ones that are done speak to the Lamborghini brand nicely.
Owners can choose from four different multi-level villa layouts. Sharp hexagonal shapes are littered all over the place, as are Lamborghini tones and colors. Expect only the finest materials, including some carbon fiber accents and Alcantara fabrics.
Did we mention the furniture? Each villa owner can specify what sort of Lamborghini furniture that they'd like in their villa. It's clear that it follows the same form factor. The community is equally luxurious.
Located some 20 miles from Dubai International Airport, the villas are a part of a development called Emaar's Dubai Hills Estate. Inside the gated community lies basketball courts, tennis courts, gardens, and even an 18-hole golf course.
Each villa features its own pool and a view of the golf course on one side, with a view of downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa on the other. Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Lamborghini, Federico Foschini, said this of the sellout.
"The Dubai Hills Vista development is elegant, uncompromising, luxury living at its highest level, that echoes the Lamborghini principles of benchmarking design, quality and exclusivity... Forty discerning real estate investors have chosen a Dubai Hills Vista villa, privileged with sophisticated interiors inspired by the Automobili Lamborghini brand that bring its essence to everyday life.”
So if your goal was to own and live in a Lamborghini, it's going to have to be the type with four wheels and tires at this point.
So if your goal was to own and live in a Lamborghini, it's going to have to be the type with four wheels and tires at this point.