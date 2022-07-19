Volkswagen Officially Confirms a More Affordable Version of the ID.4 Coming for 2023

Volkswagen of America is gearing up for the model year 2023 with consistent updates across its lineup. The most important is the arrival of a more affordable version of the ID.4, built at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga plant in Tennessee.
There isn’t much information about the cheaper ID.4 at the moment, but Volkswagen promised to expand on the subject at a later time. According to Volkswagen’s announcement, all versions of the ID.4 electric crossover sold in the U.S. will be assembled at its plant in Chattanooga, TN. This includes a new, entry-level trim with a smaller battery and a price closer to what GM promised for its Equinox EV SUV: around $30,000.
The new version of Volkswagen ID.4 will have a battery capacity of 62 kWh, which the German carmakers don’t say is the nominal or the usable capacity. While official specifications are not yet available, it’s safe to assume that this would be a single-motor variant of the ID.4, with less power and range than the existing models in the lineup.
Currently, the most affordable Volkswagen ID.4 trim is the “Pro,” with a starting price of $41,230. It has a 77 kWh battery (usable capacity) and one electric motor delivering 201 horsepower to the rear wheels. The cheaper version built in the U.S. would need to be less powerful, probably around the 150-horsepower mark, and have a lower range than the 275 miles (443 km) that the ID.4 Pro boasts.
The smaller battery alone should be enough to lower the ID. 4’s price level below the $35,000 mark. This should put it on the collision course with the more affordable electric crossovers on the market, which is precisely what Volkswagen intends. The $30,000 Chevrolet Equinox EV would be its direct competitor.
Volkswagen lists other updates to its 2023 lineup, but these are relatively minor. The digital Cockpit gauge cluster is standard across the lineup, while the semi-automated driving system IQ.Drive will also be offered for every 2023 model. Of course, there are price increases too, but these have become relatively common in recent months. If you are curious, head to the attached press release and see the updates in full.
The new version of Volkswagen ID.4 will have a battery capacity of 62 kWh, which the German carmakers don’t say is the nominal or the usable capacity. While official specifications are not yet available, it’s safe to assume that this would be a single-motor variant of the ID.4, with less power and range than the existing models in the lineup.
Currently, the most affordable Volkswagen ID.4 trim is the “Pro,” with a starting price of $41,230. It has a 77 kWh battery (usable capacity) and one electric motor delivering 201 horsepower to the rear wheels. The cheaper version built in the U.S. would need to be less powerful, probably around the 150-horsepower mark, and have a lower range than the 275 miles (443 km) that the ID.4 Pro boasts.
The smaller battery alone should be enough to lower the ID. 4’s price level below the $35,000 mark. This should put it on the collision course with the more affordable electric crossovers on the market, which is precisely what Volkswagen intends. The $30,000 Chevrolet Equinox EV would be its direct competitor.
Volkswagen lists other updates to its 2023 lineup, but these are relatively minor. The digital Cockpit gauge cluster is standard across the lineup, while the semi-automated driving system IQ.Drive will also be offered for every 2023 model. Of course, there are price increases too, but these have become relatively common in recent months. If you are curious, head to the attached press release and see the updates in full.