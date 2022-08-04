2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Pricing Confirmed, Will Reach Dealers This Fall

The 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 will start sales this fall with a base price of $37,495, thanks to a new entry-level version with a smaller battery. The revised model comes from the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, making it the first EV the German carmaker builds in the U.S.
Volkswagen is going through a major reorganization, but its plans for the U.S. market remain crystal clear. Although its CEO Scott Keogh has been assigned to reboot the Scout brand, Volkswagen of America continues on the path set by the former CEO. Starting this fall, a revised ID.4 will roll off the production lines in Chattanooga, including a new base trim aimed at price-conscious customers.
The new trim named “ID.4 Standard” was teased last month, but few details were offered aside from the smaller battery capacity. Although rumor had it that the new entry-level ID.4 would have a less powerful motor, we’re glad to share that this is not the case. The ID.4 Standard has the same 201-horsepower electric motor as the ID.4 Pro, but only a 62-kWh battery, as opposed to the 82-kWh battery of its bigger brother. This combination allows it to travel 208 miles (335 km) on a full charge, whereas the ID.4 Pro can go 275 miles (443 km).
While the 201-horsepower motor is good news, this has consequences. Instead of the “under $35,000” price we were expecting, the ID.4 Standard retails for $37,495. Hopefully, this will be lowered via the expected Federal tax credit of up to $7,500. If you want more equipment, you can opt for the pimped-up ID.4 S version for $42,495, but at roughly the same price as the ID.4 Pro with the bigger battery, the latter is a safer bet.
Volkswagen has promised to bring the Volkswagen ID.4 closer to what the American customers want, and indeed 2023 model year comes with subtle styling updates. Inside, there’s a standard 12-inch infotainment system display, while every trim looks more upmarket thanks to better materials. The most American thing is the revised center console, which Volkswagen says was modified specifically for the U.S.-built model. Expect lush equipment throughout and a plethora of driver assistance systems.
