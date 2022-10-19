Tesla Takes Germany by Storm, Leaves Volkswagen in the Dust

The German federal motor authority (KBA) released the registration results through September, and Volkswagen doesn’t look good. The biggest European carmaker lost market share across the board, with the biggest loss in the BEV segment. This allowed Tesla to leapfrog it and crown itself as the leader of the EV German market.
Tesla recorded 38,458 registrations in the first nine months, a whopping 50% more than a year before. At the same time, Volkswagen dropped 40% to 32,326 electric vehicles registered in the same period, losing the number one position in Europe’s biggest car market. The results in Germany contrast those reported globally, with Volkswagen Group reporting a 25% increase in EV deliveries from a year earlier in January-September.
Most Volkswagen Group brands shared similar declines as Volkswagen, with the notable exception of Audi and SEAT. The good brands saw an increase in the number of battery-electric cars registered in Germany, according to the KBA. Volkswagen blamed supply-chain bottlenecks for its lackluster performance, a problem that has hit the group particularly hard in Europe.
“The tense situation of component supply has repeatedly led to adjustments in production,” a Volkswagen spokesperson told Reuters. “We expect a stabilization of supply over the course of the coming year.”
Volkswagen Group announced last week that global deliveries fell 13% this year across all vehicle types - combustion engine, hybrid and full-electric. Being reliant on a supply chain that includes companies based in war-torn Ukraine, Volkswagen’s European production was the most affected.
On the other hand, Tesla caught up with demand in Germany and delivered a record number of electric vehicles. The American EV maker also struggled with logistical challenges, but it weathered the storm better than its rivals. Despite record global deliveries, Tesla still disappointed analysts with its third-quarter results.
On the bright side, 45.3% of all new passenger cars registered in Germany this year were equipped with alternative drives. At the end of the third quarter, the proportion of electric vehicles (BEV) grew by 24.8% to 14.6% market share.
