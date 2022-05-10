Tesla Leads Bot the U.S. EV Market and the Luxury Car Segment, Leaving Rivals in the Dust

Tesla is having a field day judging by the Q1 registrations in the U.S. as the EV maker leads both the EV and the luxury segments. Data from Experian also shows that electric vehicle registrations in the U.S. have surged 60% in Q1, driven by Tesla, Ford, and Korean models.
The chip shortage and other supply chain issues that have plagued the car industry do not seem to affect Tesla and other EV makers. Despite a drop in vehicle sales overall, the EV sales have actually gained steam across the U.S. The EV registrations rose 60% in the first quarter to 158,689 and took a record 4.6% share of the light-vehicle total, according to financial data firm Experian cited by Automotive News. In the same period, the total vehicle registrations fell 18% to 3.4 million on inventory constraints.
Tesla reported a 59% gain over Q1 2021 with 113,882 registrations, which equals 72% of the U.S. EV market. Kia surged to second place with 8,450 EV registrations, a huge jump over the 1,011 EVs from last year, while Ford came in third with 7,407 registrations, enjoying a 91% increase. The Mustang Mach-E is credited with an 80% spike in registrations, while the new models like the E-Transit and F-150 Lightning also made their first appearance in statistics.
Hyundai posted 4,964 registrations, most of them for the highly acclaimed Ioniq 5. The Korean brands have pushed the rivals Nissan and Volkswagen down the ladder. Despite a 23% increase in registrations, Nissan came in fifth, with 4,401 registrations, followed by the Germans with 2,926 registrations. The GM is almost invisible in this top, despite ambitions to surpass Tesla in the next two-to-three years. This is a goal that Ford and Volkswagen also vowed to achieve.
In the meantime, Tesla continues to dominate the luxury car segment and has extended the lead over BMW in Q1 2021. The German carmaker registrations shrank 3.4% to 80,482 vehicles. Also, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi posted double-digit decreases in registrations in the first quarter. Apart from Tesla, Genesis (which ranked 12th) was the only other brand in the segment that saw more registrations in the first quarter.
