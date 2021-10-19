Tesla Dominates EV Sales and Moves Two of Every Three Sold

5 Tesla Now Accuses Rivian of Stealing Battery Tech and Employees

As for EV registrations in the U.S. from January to August 2021, they shake out like this:Tesla Model Y (105,445 total - 36% of all EVs), Tesla Model 3 (80,681 total - 27% of all EVs), the troubled Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV (22,799 units total), the That number includes nearly 39,000 registered in August alone, but the number represents just 2.7% of the total automotive market.And not surprisingly, that same data shows that Tesla own and dominates themarket overall. Boasting sales of more than 194,000, that’s up 79% from this time last year, the number of Teslas sales actually comprise 66% of the EVs sold. The Tesla sales leaves just 100,053 for all of the other brands combined, but the overall market is expanding faster.One fact to note is that Tesla expects to sell more electric cars than Mercedes-Benz does of all of its cars, regardless of type.And Telsa doesn’t plan to stop there and some analysts think the company might soon eclipse the sales totals of some upscale premium brands. Sales are up across the board for most of those brands, but it may just be a matter of time.The question is how long that window will be open for Tesla to lead the EV pack. As EV offerings from such upstarts such as Rivian and Lucid come online and into full production, and models from major players like GM and Ford hit the market, Tesla may well take a major hit from the competition.A quick look at the EV models on offer now reveals that the Tesla Model Y and the Tesla Model 3 are far and away in the lead. In fact, Tesla sold more Model Y vehicles than all non-Tesla BEVs combined could manage.As for EV registrations in the U.S. from January to August 2021, they shake out like this:Tesla Model Y (105,445 total - 36% of all EVs), Tesla Model 3 (80,681 total - 27% of all EVs), the troubled Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV (22,799 units total), the Ford Mustang Mach-E (15,938 total), Volkswagen ID.4 (10,685) and the Nissan LEAF (10,238) are the following pack and certain to up those totals during the coming year.

