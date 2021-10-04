Rivian Has Spent $1.75 Billion in Research and Development Since 2019

Rivian will soon have its IPO (initial public offering) and had to file a Form S-1 with the SEC on October 1, 2021, to pursue that. That document is filled with exciting information. Some articles have shown that Rivian had a $2.438 billion net loss. Sadly, they did not put into perspective that $1.75 billion of those expenses were for R&D (research and development), which makes all the difference.

