Electric Cars Sell More Than Diesel Vehicles in Europe For the First Time

The decline of diesel vehicles has reached a relevant low point in 2021. For the first time since they became mainstream, these cars were beaten in sales by electric cars, which means you could see the bright side and consider it was an important landmark for EVs. According to Schmidt Automotive Research, who compiled the data, it is 99% confirmed, which is really tough with Tesla not releasing exact sales numbers.
Matthias Schmidt told Automotive News that the result is a consequence of European emission regulations that demand automakers to have a fleet average of 95 g/km. To achieve that, they either had to sell more EVs or buy credits from companies that sold them, such as Tesla. In 2021, with the international health crisis and the semiconductor shortage, legacy manufacturers had to sell more EVs than in 2020.
The American EV maker would have helped achieve the historic number by delivering a large number of electric cars in December. Automotive News did not reveal how many diesel and electric vehicles were delivered in Europe in 2021 because they are currently exclusive to Schmidt Automotive Research’s subscribers. If you are curious about them, we suggest you become one.
We have spoken to Schmidt, and he mentioned that he would be happy to share the data after the service subscribers receive it firsthand. His report must also contain Tesla’s sales in the Old Continent – which is something market analysts of all sorts struggle to obtain – but we have not confirmed that. However, the tweet below shows we are probably right after Schmidt revealed how many cars Tesla sold in December in the region: around 34,700 units.
Considering that Schmidt is confident with the data and that the pressure to sell cleaner cars will only intensify, 2021 should be the first of many years in which EVs outsell vehicles with diesel-powered engines. The next milestone will be when they beat cars that run on gasoline. It may seem that these days are far ahead, but they may be closer than most ICE enthusiasts think.
Tesla was the No.1 US car brand in W-Europe during the final month of 2021 according to the European Electric Car Study— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) January 18, 2022
Dec 2021 W-Europe new car registrations:
1. #Tesla: 34,700
2. #Ford: 31,800
Note: Tesla volumes peak in the final month of each quarter.
Acea/@EuroEVReport pic.twitter.com/WezlgKzXvs