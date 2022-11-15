Volkswagen Executive Confirms Electric Sedan Will be Called ID.7 on LinkedIn

In December 2021, Ralf Brandstätter led the Volkswagen brand, and Herbert Diess ruled the Volkswagen Group. Rumor had it that the former would replace the latter, but Brandstätter was assigned a new job: running the group’s operations in China. That did not save Diess, who left VW on August 31, 2022. Brandstätter went to China at the beginning of that month. Summing up his three months there, he confirmed VW’s electric sedan would be called ID.7.

