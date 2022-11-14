VW ID. Models Hit the Half a Million Mark, Automaker Says It's Ahead of Target by One Year

Strategy is everything in a game of cards. You can apply the same principles in life and business and expect results. But having a strategy doesn’t always guarantee a win. A chapter from Toyota’s current plan is the perfect example of how not to meet your objectives in a volatile market. But the folks over at Wolfsburg seem to know a thing or two about successful strategy – the Volkswagen ID. models just cracked the half-a-million mark a year earlier than planned.
A year after launching its ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is on track with the electrification of its fleet. Apart from aiming to be an emission-free software-driven mobility provider, the automaker delivered 500,000 vehicles from its ID. family line since its first ID.3 clients took inventory of their units in October 2020.
The half-a-million mark is not just a measure of progress in terms of sales. For Volkswagen, it’s a clear sign the market appreciates their product. For the automotive industry, it’s a green light that the market is ready for a second, third, and fourth opinion on electric vehicle brands.
“We are doing our utmost to deliver roughly 135,000 ID.s on order to our customers as quickly as possible. However, due to persistently strained situations as regards to supply of parts, we are repeatedly having to adjust production,” Imelda Labbé, Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales at Volkswagen, said Volkswagen.
On November 12, the European Commission presented its proposal for the Euro 7 standard to reduce air pollution for new vehicles in the EU. According to the document, there will be a ban on the sale of new C02-emitting cars from 2035.
VW plans to only produce electric vehicles in Europe from 2033. According to the carmaker, electric cars will account for at least 70% of VW unit sales in the continent by 2030.
The Wolfsburg-based automaker targets an electric vehicle share of more than 50% for the same period in the United States and China.
Labbé added that Volkswagen will have the broadest portfolio of electric vehicles in the automotive industry. The automaker plans to launch ten new electric cars by 2026.
