Despite Chip Shortage, This 323-Mile Range EV Crossover Promises No Delays in Deliveries

When Chinese tech-company Skyworth saw the expansion of the EV market, it tried to get a piece of it, but for that, it needed a contender. So, after short but intense brainstorming, it came with the idea of a crossover with front-wheel drive and, of course, an electric motor. But that was only the beginning of its adventure on the market.
In 2017, the company penned the project of an SUV even before it created the Skywell brand. It didn't cut corners and, two years later, the first rolling chassis was done. But then, the health crisis struck, and work on the project faced new challenges. That led to some delays but, by October 2020, it was ready to hit the market and received the name ET5. While it is not a Mercedes-Benz EQB, it's not sloutch either.
In 2021, the car reached European soil for preliminary testings and dealer contracts. This is where Allview, a tech company from Romania, stepped in. Its CEO, Lucian Petila, told us that his talks with Skywell started in the spring of 2021. His company already had business with Skywell for smartphones and TVs. After obtaining the European homologation, he launched the car on the market. Now, the ET5 was officially sold under its name in Europe. Before that, a German company rebranded the vehicle and started selling it in Germany as Elaris Beo.
In the U.S. and Canada, the ET5 is sold through Imperium Motors as Imperium SEV. Yet, it is the same car as you see here. It just has a different name. With its dimensions of 15.3x6.23x5.6 ft (4,68x1,90x1,70 m), it is about the size of a Chevrolet Equinox in length. but wider and taller. Thanks to its flat floor and the 9.2 ft (2.8 m) wheelbase, it offers enough room for five passengers.
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. A 12.3"" TFT display serves as an instrument cluster in front of the driver. To keep the interior clean from outside pollution, the car features an N95 filtration system, which offers a micron-level cleaning performance.
Skywell tries its best to offer a high-end experience aboard the car and provides the vehicle with natural leather upholstery, aluminum, and wood trims, and, above the passenger, a wide panoramic glass roof brings more light inside the cabin. In addition, the carmaker ensures an electric tailgate for the trunk, which may be open by swiping a foot under the rear bumper. We know it is not something new, but it's good that even more affordable EVs have this feature.
Skywell offers 15 driving-assist features such as full adaptive cruise control, traffic speed sign recognition, lane-keep assist, or automatic high and low-beam switch as part of the safety package. Unfortunately, for the time being, the car is offered in only four colors: black, blue, gray, and white, but at least the 19"" light-alloy wheels are fitted as standard.
As usual with electric vehicles, the front grille between the headlights is a panel. Nevertheless, ther are a few vents in the bumper and on the sides to cool the batteries and the electronics. And here is the trick with this vehicle: while most electric crossovers in its class offer rear-wheel drive, the ET5 comes with a front-wheel drive system, which is the only option available. It is powered by a 150 kW (201 hp) motor, and its 323 miles (520 km) maximum range is provided thanks to a 72 kWh battery pack installed in the vehicle's floor. For recharging, the carmaker offers an up to 75 kW charging port, adding 125 miles (200 km) of range in a 30 minutes timeframe.
VW ID.4, but it offers better interior room and a longer range. The European car importer said that there are no delays in delivering the vehicle, despite the global chip shortage. Maybe the carmaker made a stash for them, and secured them into a vault.
In 2017, the company penned the project of an SUV even before it created the Skywell brand. It didn't cut corners and, two years later, the first rolling chassis was done. But then, the health crisis struck, and work on the project faced new challenges. That led to some delays but, by October 2020, it was ready to hit the market and received the name ET5. While it is not a Mercedes-Benz EQB, it's not sloutch either.
In 2021, the car reached European soil for preliminary testings and dealer contracts. This is where Allview, a tech company from Romania, stepped in. Its CEO, Lucian Petila, told us that his talks with Skywell started in the spring of 2021. His company already had business with Skywell for smartphones and TVs. After obtaining the European homologation, he launched the car on the market. Now, the ET5 was officially sold under its name in Europe. Before that, a German company rebranded the vehicle and started selling it in Germany as Elaris Beo.
In the U.S. and Canada, the ET5 is sold through Imperium Motors as Imperium SEV. Yet, it is the same car as you see here. It just has a different name. With its dimensions of 15.3x6.23x5.6 ft (4,68x1,90x1,70 m), it is about the size of a Chevrolet Equinox in length. but wider and taller. Thanks to its flat floor and the 9.2 ft (2.8 m) wheelbase, it offers enough room for five passengers.
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. A 12.3"" TFT display serves as an instrument cluster in front of the driver. To keep the interior clean from outside pollution, the car features an N95 filtration system, which offers a micron-level cleaning performance.
Skywell tries its best to offer a high-end experience aboard the car and provides the vehicle with natural leather upholstery, aluminum, and wood trims, and, above the passenger, a wide panoramic glass roof brings more light inside the cabin. In addition, the carmaker ensures an electric tailgate for the trunk, which may be open by swiping a foot under the rear bumper. We know it is not something new, but it's good that even more affordable EVs have this feature.
Skywell offers 15 driving-assist features such as full adaptive cruise control, traffic speed sign recognition, lane-keep assist, or automatic high and low-beam switch as part of the safety package. Unfortunately, for the time being, the car is offered in only four colors: black, blue, gray, and white, but at least the 19"" light-alloy wheels are fitted as standard.
As usual with electric vehicles, the front grille between the headlights is a panel. Nevertheless, ther are a few vents in the bumper and on the sides to cool the batteries and the electronics. And here is the trick with this vehicle: while most electric crossovers in its class offer rear-wheel drive, the ET5 comes with a front-wheel drive system, which is the only option available. It is powered by a 150 kW (201 hp) motor, and its 323 miles (520 km) maximum range is provided thanks to a 72 kWh battery pack installed in the vehicle's floor. For recharging, the carmaker offers an up to 75 kW charging port, adding 125 miles (200 km) of range in a 30 minutes timeframe.
VW ID.4, but it offers better interior room and a longer range. The European car importer said that there are no delays in delivering the vehicle, despite the global chip shortage. Maybe the carmaker made a stash for them, and secured them into a vault.